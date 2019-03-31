App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 31, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi insulted Hindus by not going to Ram Janmabhoomi, says Yogi Adityanath

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 31, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Update: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "insulted Hindus by saying that she didn't visit Ram Janmabhoomi as the matter is in court". He said that three members from her family are on bail, "I want to ask Mrs Vadra... do you meet them or not?" Adityanath said. 
     

  • Mar 31, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Update: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Congress "gives respect to terrorists by attributing Masood Azhar as Masood Azhar ji".

    "On the other hand, PM Modi gifts terrorists bullets and bombs.. when India conducted strikes on Pakistan, each and every citizen of this country bowed down to the bravery of the soldiers but the Opposition demanded proof," Adityanath added. 

  • Mar 31, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Update: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha says that he decided to go with Congress because "it's a national party in the true sense". Sinha said that former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad also advised him to join the party. 

  • Mar 31, 02:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Maneka Gandhi: It is up-to him (Rahul Gandhi) where he wants to contest from, how will I know if he got scared or not?

  • Mar 31, 01:57 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP president Amit Shah says that Rahul Gandhi "ran towards Kerala" because "this time he is going to lose from Amethi". Shah also accused Gandhi of trying to "disrepute" the Hindu religion, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 31, 01:37 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 01:10 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Update:  BSP chief Mayawati accuses Bhim Army of being a BJP mechanism, says that Chandrashekhar is a BJP agent and his decision to contest from Varanasi is a "BJP game plan", reports News18.  

  • Mar 31, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Rs 72,000 a year....I'm not Mr Modi, I don't lie. He said he'll give you Rs 15 Lakh, that was a lie...Govt of India cannot give you Rs 15 Lakh in a bank account but Govt of India can give Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest people in India: Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada. 

  • Mar 31, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 11:40 AM (IST)

    According to News18, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded saying: “Rahul Gandhi is coming to Kerala to fight against the Left. Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad is a challenge to Left as he is one among the 20 candidates, and does not need have to be seen differently."

    "If Wayanad is symbolic for south India - no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi's battle against BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting. This is nothing but a fight against the left,” he added.

  • Mar 31, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Asked if Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not about winning from Amethi, UP, party spokesperson Surjewala responded, “Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will complete a hat trick of losses.”

  • Mar 31, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: This is a message to people from south India that they are important for Congress. Their values, their languages, their way of life -- all are important for us.

  • Mar 31, 11:13 AM (IST)

    At a press conference, AK Antony said: Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala.

  • Mar 31, 11:09 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, Kerala as his second Lok Sabha seat. The party has already announced his candidature from its bastion Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

    The announcement was made by senior Congress leader AK Antony.

  • Mar 31, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Earlier, other countries would set the rules of the games and we would follow those rules. Today, our country is moving in the direction of changing these rules: PM Modi

  • Mar 31, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the launch of a Hindi language news channel, is talking about how various schemes of the Centre were launched from various towns of the country and not from the national capital.

  • Mar 31, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Update: You will get to know about it in a matter of few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on possible alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

  • Mar 31, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj explains why she prefixed 'chowkidar' to her name

    Sushma Swaraj yesterday said that she prefixed 'chowkidar' to her name on Twitter as she was doing "chowkidari" of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.

    Asked by a Twitter user why she, being the foreign minister and the "most sensible" BJP leader, had added the 'chowkidar' prefix to her name on the microblogging site, Swaraj tweeted, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad."

    Read the full story here

  • Mar 31, 09:02 AM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch join Congress

    Several office-bearers of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a body affiliated to the RSS, joined the Congress in Nagpur yesterday, claiming that they were facing discrimination and apathy.

  • Mar 31, 08:12 AM (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today

    The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

    Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.

  • Mar 31, 08:06 AM (IST)

    Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar holds roadshow in Varanasi, to contest against PM Modi

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad yesterday launched his Lok Sabha poll campaign, holding a roadshow in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi and declaring that the countdown to his defeat has begun.

    The Dalit leader alleged the prime minister had only favoured the rich by waiving their loan worth billions of rupees, but "harassed" small borrowers and the poor.

    "The countdown to Modi's defeat has begun," he declared. (PTI)

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.