Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi insulted Hindus by not going to Ram Janmabhoomi, says Yogi Adityanath

According to News18, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded saying: “Rahul Gandhi is coming to Kerala to fight against the Left. Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad is a challenge to Left as he is one among the 20 candidates, and does not need have to be seen differently."

"If Wayanad is symbolic for south India - no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi's battle against BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting. This is nothing but a fight against the left,” he added.