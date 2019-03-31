Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi insulted Hindus by not going to Ram Janmabhoomi, says Yogi Adityanath

Live now
Mar 31, 2019
Opinion | It's a season for defections in Maharashtra
While leaders from every party are crossing over, there seems to be a grassroot-level understanding between the Congress and the NCP. This equilibrium is missing in the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.
Update: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "insulted Hindus by saying that she didn't visit Ram Janmabhoomi as the matter is in court". He said that three members from her family are on bail, "I want to ask Mrs Vadra... do you meet them or not?" Adityanath said.
Update: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Congress "gives respect to terrorists by attributing Masood Azhar as Masood Azhar ji".
"On the other hand, PM Modi gifts terrorists bullets and bombs.. when India conducted strikes on Pakistan, each and every citizen of this country bowed down to the bravery of the soldiers but the Opposition demanded proof," Adityanath added.
BJP conspired to field Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad from Varanasi to divide Dalit votes: Mayawati
Accusing the BJP of indulging in "despicable politics", Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, on March 31 alleged that the ruling party had conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to divide the Dalit votes.
Update: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha says that he decided to go with Congress because "it's a national party in the true sense". Sinha said that former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad also advised him to join the party.
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi: It is up-to him (Rahul Gandhi) where he wants to contest from, how will I know if he got scared or not?
Update: BJP president Amit Shah says that Rahul Gandhi "ran towards Kerala" because "this time he is going to lose from Amethi". Shah also accused Gandhi of trying to "disrepute" the Hindu religion, News18 has reported.
Update: BSP chief Mayawati accuses Bhim Army of being a BJP mechanism, says that Chandrashekhar is a BJP agent and his decision to contest from Varanasi is a "BJP game plan", reports News18.
Rs 72,000 a year....I'm not Mr Modi, I don't lie. He said he'll give you Rs 15 Lakh, that was a lie...Govt of India cannot give you Rs 15 Lakh in a bank account but Govt of India can give Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest people in India: Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada.
According to News18, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded saying: “Rahul Gandhi is coming to Kerala to fight against the Left. Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad is a challenge to Left as he is one among the 20 candidates, and does not need have to be seen differently."
"If Wayanad is symbolic for south India - no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi's battle against BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting. This is nothing but a fight against the left,” he added.
Asked if Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not about winning from Amethi, UP, party spokesperson Surjewala responded, “Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will complete a hat trick of losses.”
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: This is a message to people from south India that they are important for Congress. Their values, their languages, their way of life -- all are important for us.
At a press conference, AK Antony said: Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala.
NEWS FLASH | Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, Kerala as his second Lok Sabha seat. The party has already announced his candidature from its bastion Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
The announcement was made by senior Congress leader AK Antony.
Earlier, other countries would set the rules of the games and we would follow those rules. Today, our country is moving in the direction of changing these rules: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the launch of a Hindi language news channel, is talking about how various schemes of the Centre were launched from various towns of the country and not from the national capital.
Update: You will get to know about it in a matter of few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on possible alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.
Sushma Swaraj explains why she prefixed 'chowkidar' to her name
Sushma Swaraj yesterday said that she prefixed 'chowkidar' to her name on Twitter as she was doing "chowkidari" of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.
Asked by a Twitter user why she, being the foreign minister and the "most sensible" BJP leader, had added the 'chowkidar' prefix to her name on the microblogging site, Swaraj tweeted, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad."
Read the full story here
Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch join Congress
Several office-bearers of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a body affiliated to the RSS, joined the Congress in Nagpur yesterday, claiming that they were facing discrimination and apathy.
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.
Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar holds roadshow in Varanasi, to contest against PM Modi
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad yesterday launched his Lok Sabha poll campaign, holding a roadshow in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi and declaring that the countdown to his defeat has begun.
The Dalit leader alleged the prime minister had only favoured the rich by waiving their loan worth billions of rupees, but "harassed" small borrowers and the poor.
"The countdown to Modi's defeat has begun," he declared. (PTI)
PM Modi to address Siliguri rally on April 3
The new venue for the prime minister's rally sits adjacent to the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, BJP's Darjeeling district president Avijit Roy Chowdhury said on March 30.