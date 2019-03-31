App
Mar 31, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Ours is Direct Benefit Transfer, theirs was Direct Bicholia Transfer, says PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 31, 06:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Those who are making promises, check their track record. They repeat the same things, but don't do anything. The responsibility of the first-time voter is to recognise such people: PM Modi, referring to Congress' NYAY scheme. 

  • Mar 31, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Odisha will surprise India, it will become second Tripura: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Our scheme is DBT, Direct Benefit Transfer, their scheme was also DBT, which is Direct Bichaolia (Middlemen) Transfer: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:08 PM (IST)

    The answer to these lies is to respond with truth: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Congress' lies are seasonal... their lies are created and changed according to seasons: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Mission Shakti has nothing to do with elections... what we have achieved is unique... Only three other nations had this capability to do this before: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:54 PM (IST)

    PM Modi takes a dig at P Chidambaram, says that before 2014, he had said during a budget speech that India should be proud that India is World's 11th largest economy. Today we are on number 6, but I did not beat my drumbeat: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:46 PM (IST)

    PM Modi, in a dig at fugitive Vijay Mallya: Some people are complaining that the jails in India are bad hence they don't want to return... should I give them better jails than the one where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned? 

  • Mar 31, 05:42 PM (IST)

    Those who have looted this nation, will have to pay back every penny: PM Modi

  • Mar 31, 05:39 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 05:38 PM (IST)

    It is unfortunate that those who are busy abusing Modi are helping Pakistan through their statements: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:37 PM (IST)

    The election is not my priority, nation is: PM Modi

  • Mar 31, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Terrorists struck in Mumbai, Uri... our soldiers are fighting every day with courage and valor. But till when this go on? That was when I decided that we should strike the place from where it is being controlled: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:33 PM (IST)

    The reason why India's voice is heard in the world is not because of Modi, but because of a full majority government: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:31 PM (IST)

    If Modi would have thought about his political future, then he wouldn't have been 'Modi': PM Modi on a question about his decision to carry out the Balakot air strike. 

  • Mar 31, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Balakot air strike was not carried out by me, it was carried out by the Armed Forces of this nation: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Every person has his or her dreams, and his or her wishes, and that should be the case. But nation should be the top priority: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:20 PM (IST)

    The voter is watching closely, and I am sure that the people of this nation like Chowkidar: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:18 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 05:17 PM (IST)

    The watchman will play the responsibility and won't let anyone claw on public money: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Some people have limited thinking capabilities, and for them the image of a Chowkidar is different. Chowkidar is a spirit, an emotion: PM Modi. 

  • Mar 31, 05:13 PM (IST)

    When you are giving me the responsibility of Delhi, it means that you are handing over the responsibility to a chowkidar: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:11 PM (IST)

    We are all chowkidars who are committed to a strong and prosperous India: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi starts his interaction with people across India.

  • Mar 31, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP and RSS are attacking the Indian Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Andhra Pradesh. 

  • Mar 31, 04:47 PM (IST)
