Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress-JD(S) to launch campaign with mega rally today

Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today

The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.