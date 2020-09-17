172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|lok-sabha-passes-two-agri-sector-bills-amid-protests-by-opposition-sad-5854131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha passes two agri sector bills amid protests by Opposition, SAD

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote

The Lok Sabha on September 17 passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.

Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on September 15. These three bills will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #agriculture sector #Lok Sabha #Monsoon Session of Parliament

