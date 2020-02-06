App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha passes Motion of Thanks to the President's address

After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by a voice vote.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks to the President's address by a voice vote.

After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by a voice vote.

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Ram Nath Kovind

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.