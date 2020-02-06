Lok Sabha passes Motion of Thanks to the President's address

After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by a voice vote.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks to the President's address by a voice vote.
After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by a voice vote.President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31.Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 02:50 pm