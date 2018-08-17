Lok Sabha MPs: 30% participated in less than 20 debates

Of the total Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP)s, 30 percent (175) participated in less than 20 debates and raised very few questions since the 16th Lok Sabha, constituted in 2014. An analysis of the performance of MPs shows that 25 MPs have neither participated in any debate nor raised a single question so far.

The report in The Times of India used data from the Lok Sabha website and PRS Legislative Research. The analysis has considered only the MPs who have been there since 2014, and excludes the ones elected in bypolls. These 175 MPs include some senior politicians from all parties and yesteryear film personalities, as well as first-time MPs. The average attendance of these MPs is 73 percent as against the overall average of 80 percent.

“Generally an MP’s performance cannot be decided based only on their participation in debates or raising questions as they may be doing good work in their constituencies,” said Jagdeep Chokkar, the founder of Association of Democratic Reforms. However, he further stressed that the MP has to be present when the house is in session, so if the attendance is below 50 percent, the MP is not really representing the people who voted for him/her.

Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya, BJP MP from Porbandar in Gujarat has has never participated in any debate or raised any question. In fact, his attendance is only 15 percent. While Hemendra Chandra Singh, a Biju Janata Dal MP from Kandhamal has maintained an attendance at 97 percent, but has never participated in any debate or raised a question.