Lok Sabha members ask govt to prepare to deal with challenges posed by Omicron

Omicron variant [Representative image]

Lok Sabha members on Tuesday cautioned the Modi government on the challenges posed by the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, and asked it to spell out plans for administering booster dose of vaccination.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said India has already reported 41 cases of Omicron variant and the government should begin preparations of every kind to deal with the challenge.

Chowdhury also wanted the government to spell out its plans for vaccination of children and adolescents, noting that European Union nations have already started giving jabs to children.

Tentacle of Omicron has been spreading in other States also, he said and asked the government to be alert. Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy wanted the government to start administering booster doses immediately.

Booster doses for COVID-19 should be started. Because of some differences within the expert committee, booster dose is not being given, Roy said.

Roy said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already declared Omicron as an emergency and cases were on the rise in London. We are all scared, the third wave will happen and we will be caught unawares, Roy said.

Trinamool member Kalyan Banerjee noted that Britain had already reported the first death due to Omicron variant. Can you tell us what measures have been taken by the central government to come out of this, Banerjee said.