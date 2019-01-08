App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha gives consent to DNA bill

The Bill also provides for seeking consent of the individual when DNA profiling is used in criminal investigations and identifying missing persons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Bill that provides for regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including offenders, victims, suspects and undertrials was passed in Lok Sabha January 8.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 regulates the use the technology to establish the identity of persons in respect of criminal matters listed and civil matters such as parentage disputes, emigration or immigration, and transplantation of human organs.

Replying to the debate, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said the DNA testing is being done on persons comprising a minuscule per centage of less than one percent.

On concerns of members on the misuse of the Bill, the minister said the misuse can happen of anything at any level. Even the blood sample collected by the clinical laboratories has the potential of misuse.

related news

Terming it a comprehensive Bill, he said it has taken a long duration of 14-15 years to bring this bill to this stage. The Bill provides for establishment of a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data Banks. Every Data Bank will maintain the indices including crime scene index, suspects' or undertrials' index and offenders' index.

The Bill also provides for seeking consent of the individual when DNA profiling is used in criminal investigations and identifying missing persons. However, consent requirements have not been specified in case of DNA profiling for civil matters.

Participating in the debate on the Bill Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) said that future of the world is on the DNA Technology. Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) was of the view that the Bill was very good for the criminal justice system, civil justice system and more so for the people of the country.

He also sought to know that if any investigative agency which is collecting the DNA abuses the power, what steps should be taken against that person under the law.

N K Premachandran (RSP) raised concerns about the Bill which includes right to privacy. He was of the view that some legislature was required so that the DNA profile taken from the people was not misused. Premachandran also said that the Bill should be sent to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #DNA bill #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.