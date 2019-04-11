Lok Sabha elections voting LIVE: Phase 1 polling begins, EVM malfunction reports emerge from Odisha, Bengal

Live now
Apr 11, 2019
Update: Large turnout of women voters reported at a polling booth in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district.
Lok Sabha polls | As 8 constituencies vote in Phase 1, what is at stake in Western UP?
In the 2014 elections, BJP had won from Western UP with a huge margin, mainly because of sharp polarization of the voterbase in the aftermath of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots
BJP national president Amit Shah: To continue the pace of development in our North-eastern states, I appeal our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to come out and vote in large numbers.
BJP national president Amit Shah: Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government.
BJP national president Amit Shah: As the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections begin today, I request each and every voter to come out and vote. The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation.
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his vote in Kadapa: I'm very confident, people are looking for a change. I would urge everybody to vote without fear.
Voters reported EVM machines not working from 7am at Butchirajupalem in Visakhapatnam.
Voting also halted in one of the booths of Cooch Behar due to EVM malfunction.
Initial reports of EVM glitches also reported from various parts of the four constituencies of Odisha voting today.
Update: Tension reported in Santhamagulur polling station in Addanki constituency of Prakasam district when YSRCP candidate Bachina Chenchu entered the polling station wearing a scarf with party symbol, TOI reported.
Polling will be held in four of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday, all of them part of the Magadh region and dominated by Maoists.
Poll timings in the Northeast
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura West: 7am to 5pm
Outer Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya: 7am to 4pm
JUST IN: An IED blast has been reported in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
Flower petals are being showered and dhol played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, India Today reported.
JUST IN: YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Vote for change, vote without fear", as he arrived at a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh's Pulivendula assembly constituency.
JUST IN: BJP candidate from Ghaziabad VK Singh has urged people to vote and said the party will bring in better changes in the city.
Imran Masood, Congress candidate from Saharanpur: People who are doubting my winnability will see the impact of Bhim Army's support. I will win not just because of Muslims but also because of Hindu votes.
JUST IN: As the nation votes in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that he will be addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar. "Later in the day, I will be in Assam where I will join public meetings in Mangaldai and Silchar. The mood across the nation is firmly in favour of the NDA," he tweeted.
Update: Polling for all five seats in Uttarakhand will be held in the first phase.
Google marks the beginning of Lok Sabha elections with a doodle
Update: As many as 75,000 security personnel will be on duty in Chhattisgarh for the first phase of polls, Bastar District Magistrate A Tamboli has said, ANI reports. The region is being monitored using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones, he added.
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
In the first phase, 26 candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats, while 191 candidates are contesting for the 28 Assembly seats. In the first phase, a total of 60, 03,707 voters are eligible to cast their votes that will determine the fate of candidates of ruling Biju Janata Dal, opposition BJP and Congress. In the first phase, the women voters outnumber women. There are 29,72,925 male voters and 30,30,222 female voters.
State chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar said the Election Commission has deployed 47,805 officials for conduct of elections in 7,233 polling stations across the state.