App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 11, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha elections voting LIVE: Phase 1 polling begins, EVM malfunction reports emerge from Odisha, Bengal

LIVE updates of the first phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in four states

highlights

  • Apr 11, 08:53 AM (IST)

    Update: Large turnout of women voters reported at a polling booth in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district.

  • Apr 11, 08:53 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:47 AM (IST)

    BJP national president Amit Shah: To continue the pace of development in our North-eastern states, I appeal our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to come out and vote in large numbers.

  • Apr 11, 08:47 AM (IST)

    BJP national president Amit Shah: Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government.

  • Apr 11, 08:46 AM (IST)

    BJP national president Amit Shah: As the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections begin today, I request each and every voter to come out and vote. The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation.

  • Apr 11, 08:45 AM (IST)

    YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his vote in Kadapa: I'm very confident, people are looking for a change. I would urge everybody to vote without fear.

  • Apr 11, 08:40 AM (IST)

    Reports of EVM malfunction 

    Voters reported EVM machines not working from 7am at Butchirajupalem in Visakhapatnam.

    Voting also halted in one of the booths of Cooch Behar due to EVM malfunction.

    Initial reports of EVM glitches also reported from various parts of the four constituencies of Odisha voting today.

  • Apr 11, 08:38 AM (IST)

    Update: Tension reported in Santhamagulur polling station in Addanki constituency of Prakasam district when YSRCP candidate Bachina Chenchu entered the polling station wearing a scarf with party symbol, TOI reported.

  • Apr 11, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Polling will be held in four of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday, all of them part of the Magadh region and dominated by Maoists.

  • Apr 11, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Poll timings in the Northeast

    Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura West: 7am to 5pm 

    Outer Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya: 7am to 4pm

  • Apr 11, 08:34 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:31 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:28 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: Voting halted in one of the booths of Cooch Behar due to EVM malfunction. 

  • Apr 11, 08:27 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: An IED blast has been reported in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.

  • Apr 11, 08:27 AM (IST)

    Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP

    Flower petals are being showered and dhol played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, India Today reported.

  • Apr 11, 08:25 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Vote for change, vote without fear", as he arrived at a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh's Pulivendula assembly constituency.

  • Apr 11, 08:20 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:19 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: BJP candidate from Ghaziabad VK Singh has urged people to vote and said the party will bring in better changes in the city. 

  • Apr 11, 08:18 AM (IST)

    Imran Masood, Congress candidate from Saharanpur: People who are doubting my winnability will see the impact of Bhim Army's support. I will win not just because of Muslims but also because of Hindu votes.

  • Apr 11, 08:13 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:11 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: As the nation votes in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that he will be addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar. "Later in the day, I will be in Assam where I will join public meetings in Mangaldai and Silchar. The mood across the nation is firmly in favour of the NDA," he tweeted.

  • Apr 11, 08:10 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:04 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:01 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Update: Polling for all five seats in Uttarakhand will be held in the first phase.

  • Apr 11, 07:58 AM (IST)

    Google marks the beginning of Lok Sabha elections with a doodle

    Google marks the beginning of Lok Sabha elections with a doodle
  • Apr 11, 07:57 AM (IST)

    Update: As many as 75,000 security personnel will be on duty in Chhattisgarh for the first phase of polls, Bastar District Magistrate A Tamboli has said, ANI reports. The region is being monitored using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones, he added.

  • Apr 11, 07:53 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 07:49 AM (IST)

    In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

    In the first phase, 26 candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats, while 191 candidates are contesting for the 28 Assembly seats. In the first phase, a total of 60, 03,707 voters are eligible to cast their votes that will determine the fate of candidates of ruling Biju Janata Dal, opposition BJP and Congress. In the first phase, the women voters outnumber women. There are 29,72,925 male voters and 30,30,222 female voters.

    State chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar said the Election Commission has deployed 47,805 officials for conduct of elections in 7,233 polling stations across the state.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.