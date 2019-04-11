Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC on EVM malfunction, demands repoll

TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa

In Pedamogalayapalli village of Rapthadu assembly segment in Anantapur, a fight broke out at a polling booth, as YSRCP alleged that unauthorized people were entering the polling station.

One person was injured, as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed in Mydukuru of the faction-ridden Kadapa district. Similar clashes were reported between TDP and YSRCP workers at Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa’s Jammalamadugu.