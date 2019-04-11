Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC on EVM malfunction, demands repoll

Live now
Apr 11, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
JUST IN: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan appeals to the Election Commission to rectify the problem of EVM malfunction.
JUST IN: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu writes letter to EC on non-working of EVMs. He demands repoll.
JUST IN: Union minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan Gadkari have cast their votes at a booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha polling begins: 15 election-safe stocks to beat market volatility
The first phase of polling begins on April 11 spanning across 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls.
Update: Internet has been snapped in areas in Kashmir where polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway.
Assam Phase 1 voting till 9 am
Tezpur: 10%
Kaliabor: 10%
Lakhimpur: 9%
Dibrugarh: 10%
Jorhat: 12%
Average: 10.2%
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
In Pedamogalayapalli village of Rapthadu assembly segment in Anantapur, a fight broke out at a polling booth, as YSRCP alleged that unauthorized people were entering the polling station.
One person was injured, as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed in Mydukuru of the faction-ridden Kadapa district. Similar clashes were reported between TDP and YSRCP workers at Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa’s Jammalamadugu.
JUST IN: ITBP and Chattishgarh police came under a Naxal ambush when they were moving for a polling booth near Farasgaon, Narayanpur, IE reported.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi asks voters to vote wisely for soul of India
Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear".
JUST IN: Voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Telangana is 10.6%, 5.83% in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10.2% in Assam and 13.3% in Arunachal Pradesh, ANI reported.
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Saharanpur- 8%
Kairana- 10%
Muzaffarnagar- 10%
Meerut- 10%
Bijnor - 11%
Baghpat - 11%
Ghaziabad - 12%
Gautam Budh Nagar - 12%
Ghulam Mohd, voter in Bandipora, to ANI: This time, we want to vote for someone who would raise our specific issues in Parliament, we want harmony in the region. As you can see, voting is underway smoothly and in a peaceful manner.
JUST IN: Uttarakhand records voter turnout of 13.34% till 9 am, according to EC.
JUST IN: 'NaMo Food' packets seen inside Noida poll booths, news reports suggest.
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Due to EVM glitches at the polling booth in Telangana’s Pothangal village, TRS president KCR’s daughter and Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been standing in the queue for the past 40 minutes, HT reported.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju among 10 key leaders contesting in Phase 1
Voting is underway in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Update: BJP workers have allegedly attacked the head of a panchayat in West Bengal’s Mathabhanga, belonging to Trinamool Congress, Indian Express reported. The poll panel has asked for a report of the incident.
JUST IN: Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported 10% voter turnout till 9 am.
Update: TMC minister Rabindra Ghosh alleges that in Cooch Behar, central forces are entering booths and attempting to influence polls — particularly in areas close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, News18 reported.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress fights for existence in West Bengal
The party, which ruled Bengal for more than two decades since Independence, is standing at a crossroads where its influence has diminished over time and is now limited to only to some pockets.
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Angry voters at a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh’s Vinukonda in Guntur damaged a dysfunctional EVM. Upset over delayed voting due to EVM trouble, CM Chandrababu Naidu has said he will file a review petition on counting of VVPAT slips.
Update: People are turning up in large numbers to vote as two Lok Sabha constituencies — Jammu and Baramulla — are up for polls today in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.