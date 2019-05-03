App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: 184 crorepati candidates, 126 with criminal cases in poll fray

Of the 51 constituencies, 20 are red alert constituencies, which means these seats have three or more candidates with criminal cases against them.

Somya Lohia @lohia06
As four phases of the crucial Lok Sabha elections have concluded, the nation is heading towards the fifth phase of polling scheduled on May 6.

A total of 674 candidates of different political parties are fighting in the ballot battle in phase 5 of the ongoing general elections. Their fate will be sealed by the people of 51 constituencies across seven states.

Before the voters turn up to the polling booths and cast their vote, here is a detailed look on the criminal cases, education, financial background and other details of candidates on the basis of a survey report issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report analyzes 668 of the total 674 candidates, who are contesting in the fifth phase on the basis of disclosures made in their respective election affidavits. Of all the 668 candidates analysed, 149 are from national parties, 31 are from state parties, 236 are from registered unrecognized parties and 252 candidates are contesting independently.

Lok Sabha polls: For the latest news, analysis and opinions, click here

The report does not analyse six candidates as their affidavits were either badly scanned or their complete affidavit was not uploaded on the website of the Election Commission of India.

Take a look at the criminal background, financial status and education details of candidates fighting in phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls:

lok sabha elections 2019 Phase 5 Candidate Details

Criminal background

Of all candidates analysed, 126 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. This makes 19 percent of all contenders in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Going party-wise, 22 (46%) out of 48 candidates from the BJP, 14 (31%) out of 45 candidates from the Congress, nine (27%) out of 33 candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), seven (78%) out of nine candidates from the Samajwadi Party (SP), and 26(10%) out of 252 Independents have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Red Alert Constituencies: Of the 51 constituencies, 20 are red alert constituencies, which means these seats have three or more candidates with criminal cases against them.

Financial background

Of the 674 candidates, 184 are crorepatis. It means 28 percent of the contenders have declared assets worth more than Rs one crore.

Going party-wise, 38 (79%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 32 (71%) out of 45 candidates from the Congress, 17 (52%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, eight (89%) out of nine candidates from SP and 31(12%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs one crore in their affidavits.

Education

264 (40%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between class 5 and class 12, while 348 (52%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. 43 candidates have declared to be just literate and 6 candidates are illiterate.
First Published on May 3, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

