App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi

The three-term MP will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in what is seen as a direct contest with the SP-BSP-RLD alliance taking the decision to not filed any candidate from the constituency, seen as a Congress bastion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With UPA president Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat at the Collectorate here.

Rahul was also accompanied by Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two children to send a message that the entire family gives much importance to the Congress bastion, party leaders said.

The Congress chief and his family were greeted by party workers, who gathered in the city, despite hot weather conditions, to get a glimpse of their leaders.

The three-time MP from Amethi will take on Union Minister and BJP nominee Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election in a virtual direct contest as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh has decided not to field a candidate from the seat.

related news

This time, the Congress president is contesting a second seat, Wayanad, in Kerala where he had filed his papers on April 4.

Before filing his documents at the Collectorate at Gauriganj, Rahul embarked on a three-km-long roadshow in an open vehicle.

On his way, crowds on both sides of the road showered rose petals and marigold flowers on him and cheered for the Congress chief, who waved back at them.

Surging crowds of Congress supporters walked along Rahul's vehicle as it made its way to the Collectorate through areas in Munshiganj, Darpipur and Gauriganj.

Since morning, Congress supporters, wearing tricolour caps and scarves, were out on the streets holding placards and posters in preparation for their party president's visit.

They raised slogans and often broke into impromptu dance at the beat drums.The streets were lined with Congress flags, and hoardings and posters with pictures of Rahul and party general secretary UP East Priyanka Gandhi.

Some banners read 'Vikas ki andhi, Priyanka Gandhi' and 'Amethi ka sansad, desh ka PM'.

Enthusiastic youngsters on motorcycles moved around making videos of the event on their mobile phones.

UPA chairperson Sonia, who was not part of the roadshow, reached the Collectorate to back her son. She will file her nomination papers from neighbouring Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

BJP's Smriti Irani is likely to file her nomination papers on Thursday. In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul by over one lakh votes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a roadshow at the same place as Rahul's roadshow and also a public meeting in support of Irani on Thursday.

Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Amethi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019.politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaa ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: ...

Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisa ...

Restaurants in Bengal Find 'Sweet Spot' in Elections

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm at Amsterdam Airport Over No ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Find out why HDFC Securities is bringing back Tata Motors under covera ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.