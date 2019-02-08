Lok Sabha elections 2019: Pravin Togadia to launch own party, contest from all seats in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat

Jagyaseni Biswas

Hindu nationalist politician and former Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Pravin Togadia announced on Wednesday that he will launch his own political party and fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from all constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Set to be launched this Saturday, the party will reportedly be named Hindusthan Nirmanl Dal. It comes as no surprise that nationalism and Hindutva will reign supreme in the agenda of the party, and likewise, it is planning to contest polls with a promise to make Ram temple construction in Ayodhya a reality.

The ‘great Hindu icon’ rifted from the parent outfit after his close aide wasn’t allotted the coveted position in the VHP. Not just that, the recent past has seen constant skirmishes between him and the BJP over the Ramjanmabhoomi issue.

Once partners in calling out everything and everyone remotely anti-national – from Sonia Gandhi to Pervez Musarraf—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pravin Togadia were instrumental in awakening parochial Hindu sentiments in the early 2000s.

The common mission gradually blurred out as realizing personal ambitions became increasingly important. The ties have now soured so much that Togadia had expressed concerns that Modi will get him "killed". The rift became apparent with members of the Sangh Parivar developing an expressed animosity towards the Prime Minister.

Now explicit, the skirmishes between the duo first became public with Narendra Modi publicly admonishing him in 2014 for his communally-charged comments and public addresses.

However, some VHP leaders say the grounds of the bond became shaky right with Modi becoming the chief minister of Gujarat, back in 2002.