Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Polling in 91 seats across 20 states to happen today

Telangana heads for polling

All of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats will head for polling today. Having clinched the Assembly polls in December 2018, TRS is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats.

As many as 443 candidates in the fray. Also, watch out for what happens in the Nizamabad constituency. It is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.

Key seats to watch out for: Congress leader Renuka Chowdary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and daughter of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.