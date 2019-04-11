Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Phase 1 of polling for 91 seats in 20 states begins

Live now
Apr 11, 2019 07:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
JUST IN | First phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election has begun. 91 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are heading for polling today.
The first phase of polling is set to begin in minutes from now. Catch all the live updates from polling and election campaigning through the day here.
Battle for Sikkim
Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling — the longest serving chief minister of any state in the country — is hoping to retain power in the hill state. He is eyeing a sixth term there amid a fractured Opposition.
Farmer, poet, longest-serving CM: Sikkim's Pawan Chamling banks on performance and charm
Mock polling is underway in Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.
Crucial polls for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is desperately seeking to regain lost glory in New Delhi, having taking an active role in the anti-Modi grouping of various parties, including the Congress.
Winning a sizeable number of Lok Sabha seats thus is a critical requirement for the TDP supremo to remain relevant at the national level. The TDP has fielded almost all its sitting MPs and brought in new faces at many places.
The state will also vote to elect a new Legislative Assembly today. TDP is currently in power there. The party is aiming to retain power in the state too.
Update: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to file her nomination in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. The constituency is a Gandhi family bastion. She had accompanied her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi when he filed his nomination yesterday in Amethi.
Polling in J&K’s Baramulla
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat as separatists and militants have called for a boycott of the elections today.
The constituency — spread over 15 Assembly segments in three districts of north Kashmir — will head for voting today. Officials said authorities have established 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations for over 13.12 lakh voters to exercise their franchise.
"Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that people come out to exercise their franchise without any fear," election officials said yesterday.
AAP rejects Congress' alliance offer
The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the Congress' offer to form an alliance in any state, senior leader Sanjay Singh said yesterday, according to PTI.
He said all the routes of an alliance with the Congress have been closed and the move will benefit the BJP.
Two seats each in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya will see polling in the first phase. Lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep will also vote today.
Bihar
Four seats in Bihar will head for polling today. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.
Contest in Maharashtra
Seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls. These seats are largely in eastern parts of the state. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari locked in a battle with Congress's Nana Patole, a former BJP MP. Union Minister and BJP leader, Hansaraj Ahir is seeking a fourth term from Chandrapur.
Battle for Uttar Pradesh
Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh will witness a clash between the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the ruling BJP. All of these eight seats are in western UP.
Key seats to watch out for: In Muzaffarnagar, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh will take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union Minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union Ministers VK Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.
Telangana heads for polling
All of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats will head for polling today. Having clinched the Assembly polls in December 2018, TRS is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats.
As many as 443 candidates in the fray. Also, watch out for what happens in the Nizamabad constituency. It is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.
Key seats to watch out for: Congress leader Renuka Chowdary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and daughter of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls today
Here, anti-incumbency, caste equations and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters get to exercise their franchise. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats will be held simultaneously. There are 2,118 candidates for the state polls and 319 for the Lok Sabha elections.
TDP chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.
YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocketborough Pulivendula.
In Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, assembly polls to 175, 60, 32 and 28 seats, respectively, will be held simultaneously in the first phase.
As many as 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls today in the first-phase.
Some of the big names in fray today are Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh.
Good morning! Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls in four states.
This blog will bring you the latest updates from the polling and the election campaign news from across the country.
I have an emotional connect with Goa. And today, when I have come to Goa, whatever I could do and have done, is due to your blessings: PM Modi
We will try our best to resolve problems in mining activity: PM Modi
Congress is saying it clearly now that they think the middle-class of this nation is selfish: PM Modi
Panaji is being developed as a Smart City. This will promote tourism even more: PM Modi
Earlier, small states were not taken into consideration. But now, due to BJP, small states are getting involved in development. Goa had given a model for this: PM Modi
Be careful, Congress' claw is busy doing two things: either looting the government treasury or control a weak government by remote control. A weak government suits Congress because they can do what they want and have their say: PM Modi
Dynasty can get you party's command, but from where will you bring credibility in the eyes of the nation?: PM Modi
I can't understand why they spread such lies. Perhaps, he is carrying the burden of his father's Bofors scam: PM Modi, in an apparent reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.