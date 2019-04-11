Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Phase 1 of polling for 91 seats in 20 states begins

Crucial polls for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is desperately seeking to regain lost glory in New Delhi, having taking an active role in the anti-Modi grouping of various parties, including the Congress.

Winning a sizeable number of Lok Sabha seats thus is a critical requirement for the TDP supremo to remain relevant at the national level. The TDP has fielded almost all its sitting MPs and brought in new faces at many places.

The state will also vote to elect a new Legislative Assembly today. TDP is currently in power there. The party is aiming to retain power in the state too.