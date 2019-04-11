App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 11, 2019 07:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election voting LIVE: Phase 1 of polling for 91 seats in 20 states begins

LIVE updates of the first phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in four states

highlights

  • Apr 11, 05:53 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 07:06 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | First phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election has begun. 91 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are heading for polling today.

  • Apr 11, 06:51 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 06:50 AM (IST)

    The first phase of polling is set to begin in minutes from now. Catch all the live updates from polling and election campaigning through the day here.

  • Apr 11, 06:35 AM (IST)

    Battle for Sikkim

    Sikkim’s Pawan Kumar Chamling — the longest serving chief minister of any state in the country — is hoping to retain power in the hill state. He is eyeing a sixth term there amid a fractured Opposition.

    Read the full story here

    Read more about Pawan Chamling here | Farmer, poet, longest-serving CM: Sikkim's Pawan Chamling banks on performance and charm

  • Apr 11, 06:27 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 06:26 AM (IST)

    Mock polling is underway in Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

  • Apr 11, 06:24 AM (IST)

    Crucial polls for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

    TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is desperately seeking to regain lost glory in New Delhi, having taking an active role in the anti-Modi grouping of various parties, including the Congress.

    Winning a sizeable number of Lok Sabha seats thus is a critical requirement for the TDP supremo to remain relevant at the national level. The TDP has fielded almost all its sitting MPs and brought in new faces at many places.

    The state will also vote to elect a new Legislative Assembly today. TDP is currently in power there. The party is aiming to retain power in the state too.

  • Apr 11, 06:17 AM (IST)

    Update: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to file her nomination in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. The constituency is a Gandhi family bastion. She had accompanied her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi when he filed his nomination yesterday in Amethi.

  • Apr 11, 06:15 AM (IST)

    Polling in J&K’s Baramulla

    Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat as separatists and militants have called for a boycott of the elections today.

    The constituency — spread over 15 Assembly segments in three districts of north Kashmir — will head for voting today. Officials said authorities have established 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations for over 13.12 lakh voters to exercise their franchise.

    "Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that people come out to exercise their franchise without any fear," election officials said yesterday.

  • Apr 11, 06:11 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 06:03 AM (IST)

    AAP rejects Congress' alliance offer

    The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the Congress' offer to form an alliance in any state, senior leader Sanjay Singh said yesterday, according to PTI.

    He said all the routes of an alliance with the Congress have been closed and the move will benefit the BJP.

  • Apr 11, 05:47 AM (IST)

    Two seats each in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya will see polling in the first phase. Lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep will also vote today.

  • Apr 11, 05:45 AM (IST)

    Bihar

    Four seats in Bihar will head for polling today. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.

  • Apr 11, 05:44 AM (IST)

    Contest in Maharashtra

    Seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls. These seats are largely in eastern parts of the state. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari locked in a battle with Congress's Nana Patole, a former BJP MP. Union Minister and BJP leader, Hansaraj Ahir is seeking a fourth term from Chandrapur.

  • Apr 11, 05:31 AM (IST)

    Battle for Uttar Pradesh

    Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh will witness a clash between the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the ruling BJP. All of these eight seats are in western UP.

    Key seats to watch out for: In Muzaffarnagar, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh will take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union Minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union Ministers VK Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.

  • Apr 11, 05:28 AM (IST)

    Telangana heads for polling

    All of Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats will head for polling today. Having clinched the Assembly polls in December 2018, TRS is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats.

    As many as 443 candidates in the fray. Also, watch out for what happens in the Nizamabad constituency. It is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.

    Key seats to watch out for: Congress leader Renuka Chowdary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and daughter of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

  • Apr 11, 05:25 AM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls today

    Here, anti-incumbency, caste equations and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as over 3.93 crore voters get to exercise their franchise. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

    Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats will be held simultaneously. There are 2,118 candidates for the state polls and 319 for the Lok Sabha elections.

    TDP chief and CM N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.

    YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the CM's post, is fighting from his family's pocketborough Pulivendula.

  • Apr 11, 05:21 AM (IST)

    In Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, assembly polls to 175, 60, 32 and 28 seats, respectively, will be held simultaneously in the first phase.

  • Apr 11, 05:20 AM (IST)

    As many as 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls today in the first-phase.

    Some of the big names in fray today are Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh.

  • Apr 11, 05:06 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls in four states.

    This blog will bring you the latest updates from the polling and the election campaign news from across the country.

  • Apr 10, 06:55 PM (IST)
  • Apr 10, 06:48 PM (IST)

    I have an emotional connect with Goa. And today, when I have come to Goa, whatever I could do and have done, is due to your blessings: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:44 PM (IST)

    We will try our best to resolve problems in mining activity: PM Modi

  • Apr 10, 06:40 PM (IST)

    Congress is saying it clearly now that they think the middle-class of this nation is selfish: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Panaji is being developed as a Smart City. This will promote tourism even more: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Earlier, small states were not taken into consideration. But now, due to BJP, small states are getting involved in development. Goa had given a model for this: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Be careful, Congress' claw is busy doing two things: either looting the government treasury or control a weak government by remote control. A weak government suits Congress because they can do what they want and have their say: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Dynasty can get you party's command, but from where will you bring credibility in the eyes of the nation?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 10, 06:28 PM (IST)

    I can't understand why they spread such lies. Perhaps, he is carrying the burden of his father's Bofors scam: PM Modi, in an apparent reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.  

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.