you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 06, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE| Will strive for an India where everyone will live in peace and harmony: Rahul Gandhi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 06, 05:14 PM (IST)

    "Has the river Ganga been cleaned up, have the youth got jobs, did the farmers get relief?" says Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Haridwar.

  • Apr 06, 05:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 04:21 PM (IST)

    We favour DBT and Congress also favours it. However, our DBT means Direct Benefit Transfer and there DBT means Direct Bichouliya (middleman) Transfer: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 04:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP's Anurag Sharma has been ticket on Uma Bharti's Jhansi Lok Sabha seat

  • Apr 06, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Do you want the government of a 'Chowkidar' or a procession of corrupt people? Today there is strong resentment against the Congress. The reason for this is their policy: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 04:01 PM (IST)

    The Congress and its allies are contesting elections, to give freedom to terrorists and separatists. We are contesting elections to punish them: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Congress is contesting the election to make its party win and we are contesting the elections to make this country win: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 03:49 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Out first target is to make surgical strike on poverty: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 06, 03:39 PM (IST)

    When UPA was in power, under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, government and civil society worked together: Sonia Gandhi

  • Apr 06, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Regressive forces have systematically dismantled our institutions. The current government has undermined the welfare architecture that was laid down over last 65 years: Sonia Gandhi

  • Apr 06, 03:31 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:15 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • Apr 06, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:01 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 02:52 PM (IST)

    UPDATE | "In the BJP, democracy has slowly and surely turned into dictatorship. The party has become a one-man show and a two-men army," Shatrughan Sinha alleged. "If speaking the truth is rebellion, then I am a rebel," he added. 

  • Apr 06, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Kannauj in presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan. BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra was also present.

    (Image: ANI)

    Samajwadi Party's candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Kannauj in presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan. BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra was also present. (Image: ANI)
  • Apr 06, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they will do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises, more than the said ones: Naidu (ANI)

  • Apr 06, 02:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto

  • Apr 06, 02:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 01:42 PM (IST)

    This election isn't for electing an MLA, MP or a PM. It's for building a New India and the future of your children: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Once our govt is formed in the state and the Centre, Odisha will be recognized for tourism instead of migration of masses: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Mahanadi flows here but the region has no water or irrigation system. The farmers have to sell their paddy and cotton at dirt price when the centre has decided to provide 1.5 times of production cost. What has led to this situation in Odisha?: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Congress has planned to implement policy that will lead to inflation. Senior leaders of Congress have been heard stating that the middle-class are selfish. They want to burden them with heavy taxes: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:34 PM (IST)

    Generation after generations the Congress was able to give only slogans for the eradication of poverty. People got poorer and their ministers got richer: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Actually, Congress and BJD use the poor for politics. This is the reason a large part of India including Odisha was under immense poverty for so many decades: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:32 PM (IST)

