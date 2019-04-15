App
Apr 15, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will make Rampur DM clean Mayawati's shoes, says SP's Azam Khan

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 2 of voting will be held on April 18.

highlights

  • Apr 15, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Contempt plea: SC seeks Rahul Gandhi's explanation

    The Supreme Court made it clear that remarks made by Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to the apex court and directed the Congress President to give his explanation by April 22.

    The apex court said it will consider the petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi seeking contempt action against Gandhi for attributing some observations to the apex court which was not in the Rafale judgement.

    "We make it clear that views, observations, findings attributed to this court in the alleged speeches, remarks made by Gandhi to media/public have been incorrectly attributed to this court. We also make it clear that this court had no occasion to make such observation in as much as it was deciding legal admissibility of certain documents which were objected by the attorney general," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. (PTI) 

  • Apr 15, 12:31 PM (IST)

    In another controversial statement, Azam Khan said that people should not be afraid of the DM of Rampur, adding that he would make the DM clean Mayawati's shoes after the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

  • Apr 15, 12:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | "Money sent by the Centre for development works in Odisha hasn't been used by BJD govt. Naveen Babu's govt has failed completely in implementing schemes whether it's about providing Rs 5 lakh insurance cover under Ayushmaan Bharat or the toilet scheme," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Rourkela, Odisha.

  • Apr 15, 12:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to watch Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' and take a call whether it should be banned by April 22. Makers of the movie had moved SC against stay on its release by EC. 

  • Apr 15, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Azam Khan stokes controversy by making a jibe against Jaya Prada

    The usage of foul language during electioneering hit a new low Sunday when veteran SP leader Azam Khan made an "underwear jibe", which the BJP said was made against actor Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. Without naming the actor, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur, Khan made the offensive comment in a gathering in an election rally.

    Prada, in response to the comment, said, "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society."

  • Apr 15, 09:09 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 08:42 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 06:34 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 05:14 PM (IST)

    We have decided that after our government comes to power again, small farmers and agricultural laborers will be given pension after they turn 60 years: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 05:10 PM (IST)

    I have been to every state in India. The wave is so strong that these people cannot be saved: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 05:09 PM (IST)

    'Babua' has also forgotten the day when Behenji had advised 'Netaji' to be admitted to a mental asylum: PM Modi in an apparent reference to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh and BSP chief Mayawati. 

  • Apr 14, 05:05 PM (IST)

    In Western UP, criminals have made difficult for girls to live... Our Muslim sisters and daughters are suffering due to Triple Talaq... I assure you that the Triple Talaq Bill will be reintroduced after May 23, when Modi government comes back to power: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 05:00 PM (IST)

    These people have fielded people who are reluctant to say 'Vande Mataram'. Those who cannot respect 'Vande Mataram', how will they respect the nation? Their only agenda is to abuse Modi everywhere they go: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 04:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 04:57 PM (IST)

    When India's power in the world increases, our trade will also increase: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Those who are sitting on the other side (Pakistan) have realised that if they commit another mistake, it would mean trouble for them: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 04:52 PM (IST)

    The world listens only to those who are firm, nobody listens to those who keep on crying: PM Modi  

  • Apr 14, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Today Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE are felicitating the nation. This felicitation is not just mine, but of every Indian: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh shortly. 

  • Apr 14, 04:18 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:46 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:34 PM (IST)

    My mission is to do away with terrorism, poverty and corruption: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 03:33 PM (IST)

    When we conducted air strikes and surgical strikes, if there would have been even a small mistake, these people would have troubled me. But 'Modi' doesn't think about himself, he thinks about the country: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has told news agency ANI, “EC is acting under BJP, that is not correct. They have to act impartially which they are not doing. Also, we doubt even EVMs are under manipulation and that is why we are demanding 50 percent counting of VVPATs. They are not agreeing.”

  • Apr 14, 03:29 PM (IST)

    After the first phase of voting, the Mahamilawat has realised that it has become difficult for them to sustain, which is why they are now competing to abuse Modi in the past two or three days: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 03:28 PM (IST)

    UP has told the SP-BSP in 2014 that people don't want the selfish politics of caste but they want the politics of development: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Who saved the criminals when Western UP was burning, when people in Western UP had to leave their homes?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 14, 03:20 PM (IST)

    It is due to Babasaheb Ambedkar that a 'chaiwala' could become the Prime Minister of our country today: PM Modi at a rally in Aligarh. 

  • Apr 14, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Priyanka Gandhi: Modiji doesn't have five minutes to visit his own constituency, Varanasi, but has a lot of time to visit America, Africa and Japan. He also went to Pakistan and had biriyani over there. 

