Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will make Rampur DM clean Mayawati's shoes, says SP's Azam Khan

Apr 15, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Contempt plea: SC seeks Rahul Gandhi's explanation
The Supreme Court made it clear that remarks made by Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to the apex court and directed the Congress President to give his explanation by April 22.
The apex court said it will consider the petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi seeking contempt action against Gandhi for attributing some observations to the apex court which was not in the Rafale judgement.
"We make it clear that views, observations, findings attributed to this court in the alleged speeches, remarks made by Gandhi to media/public have been incorrectly attributed to this court. We also make it clear that this court had no occasion to make such observation in as much as it was deciding legal admissibility of certain documents which were objected by the attorney general," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. (PTI)
In another controversial statement, Azam Khan said that people should not be afraid of the DM of Rampur, adding that he would make the DM clean Mayawati's shoes after the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
JUST IN | "Money sent by the Centre for development works in Odisha hasn't been used by BJD govt. Naveen Babu's govt has failed completely in implementing schemes whether it's about providing Rs 5 lakh insurance cover under Ayushmaan Bharat or the toilet scheme," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Rourkela, Odisha.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to watch Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' and take a call whether it should be banned by April 22. Makers of the movie had moved SC against stay on its release by EC.
Azam Khan stokes controversy by making a jibe against Jaya Prada
The usage of foul language during electioneering hit a new low Sunday when veteran SP leader Azam Khan made an "underwear jibe", which the BJP said was made against actor Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. Without naming the actor, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur, Khan made the offensive comment in a gathering in an election rally.
Prada, in response to the comment, said, "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society."
Samajwadi Party will face consequences of aligning with BSP: Rajnath Singh
Addressing an election meeting at Dataganj here, he said, "... Samajwadi Party (SP) does not know what big mistake it has committed by forging an alliance with the BSP.
We have decided that after our government comes to power again, small farmers and agricultural laborers will be given pension after they turn 60 years: PM Modi
I have been to every state in India. The wave is so strong that these people cannot be saved: PM Modi
'Babua' has also forgotten the day when Behenji had advised 'Netaji' to be admitted to a mental asylum: PM Modi in an apparent reference to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh and BSP chief Mayawati.
In Western UP, criminals have made difficult for girls to live... Our Muslim sisters and daughters are suffering due to Triple Talaq... I assure you that the Triple Talaq Bill will be reintroduced after May 23, when Modi government comes back to power: PM Modi
These people have fielded people who are reluctant to say 'Vande Mataram'. Those who cannot respect 'Vande Mataram', how will they respect the nation? Their only agenda is to abuse Modi everywhere they go: PM Modi
When India's power in the world increases, our trade will also increase: PM Modi
Those who are sitting on the other side (Pakistan) have realised that if they commit another mistake, it would mean trouble for them: PM Modi
The world listens only to those who are firm, nobody listens to those who keep on crying: PM Modi
Today Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE are felicitating the nation. This felicitation is not just mine, but of every Indian: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh shortly.
My mission is to do away with terrorism, poverty and corruption: PM Modi
When we conducted air strikes and surgical strikes, if there would have been even a small mistake, these people would have troubled me. But 'Modi' doesn't think about himself, he thinks about the country: PM Modi
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has told news agency ANI, “EC is acting under BJP, that is not correct. They have to act impartially which they are not doing. Also, we doubt even EVMs are under manipulation and that is why we are demanding 50 percent counting of VVPATs. They are not agreeing.”
After the first phase of voting, the Mahamilawat has realised that it has become difficult for them to sustain, which is why they are now competing to abuse Modi in the past two or three days: PM Modi
UP has told the SP-BSP in 2014 that people don't want the selfish politics of caste but they want the politics of development: PM Modi
Who saved the criminals when Western UP was burning, when people in Western UP had to leave their homes?: PM Modi
It is due to Babasaheb Ambedkar that a 'chaiwala' could become the Prime Minister of our country today: PM Modi at a rally in Aligarh.
Priyanka Gandhi: Modiji doesn't have five minutes to visit his own constituency, Varanasi, but has a lot of time to visit America, Africa and Japan. He also went to Pakistan and had biriyani over there.