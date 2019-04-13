Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will launch fisheries ministry if re-elected, says PM Modi

Live now
Apr 13, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
On 23 May, after the Modi government will be re-elected, there will be a separate Ministry for Fisheries, and a special scheme for fishermen, says PM Modi.
The Congress government has sanctioned double as many loans from 2006 to 2007 as they were sanctioned from independence to 2006. How much commission they must have got? Only an investigation will bring it forward, said PM Modi.
Even saying Sabarimala (in Kerala) will lead to prosecution, they will lock you up, said PM Modi. Is this the way to rule?
When we enter the terrorists doorstep to take them down, they (Congress) question the army, said PM Modi.
When the "One rank, One Pension" is passed, Congress has a problem with Modi, said PM Modi
Congress had an opportunity to put India on the map, but wasted it for the sake of a few members of the family
Unfortunately after independence, Congress did not give India its due, said PM Modi
BJP's rule has led to the emergence of a neo-middle class in India: PM Modi
Congress keeps finding a way of trying to give power to all its family members, said PM Modi.
This is not just an election, but a decider for the way forward for 21st century, said PM Modi at a rally in Mangaluru.
We will extend the limit of 100 days of guaranteed work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to 150 days: Rahul Gandhi
NYAY scheme is a surgical strike on poverty. We will deposit money in accounts of five crore ladies and remove poverty from the country: Rahul Gandhi
You have seen Narendra Modi hugging Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Lalit Modi. Have you seen me hugging these guys? You saw me embracing the poor people and the farmers of the country. Modi ran government for 15 people, I work for the people of this country: Rahul Gandhi
JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka
UPDATE | Government of India is interfering through Elections Commission (EC). We have complained against EVMs earlier also. EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of PM Modi. Transfers of officers in AP is unjustified: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after a meeting with EC officials (ANI)
On one side there is the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is working under the leadership of Modi Ji and on the other side an alliance has been formed. I ask the people of alliance about their leader. Nobody replies to this: Amit Shah
Attempt is being made to create hatred between Ali & Bajrangbali: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati regretted on April 13 that an attempt was being made to create hatred between the followers of Bajrangbali and Ali.
PM Narendra Modi has concluded his public address in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. He will address next rally in Mangalore, Karnataka.
If you go to Delhi, prime real estate has been used for the memorials of members of one family as if no other person contributed to India except one family: PM Modi
Congress, Communist and Muslim league are playing a dangerous game regarding the Sabrimala temple. They are using brute force to strike at the root of faith and express. Sadly for them, till BJP is there no one will be able to destroy our faith and culture: PM Modi
Times have changed now. India will not spare a single terrorist or Jihadis. If there dare to attack us, we will find them from wherever they are and ruin their happiness: PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi has concluded his public meeting in Kolar, Karnataka. He will address next rally in Chitradurag.
I want to tell the youth that five years you believed to PM Modi, heard his "dialogues". Now, we will tell you the truth. He talked about job creating, but nothing happened. There are 22 lakh vacancies in the Government sector, Congress will fill these vacancies in one year: Rahul Gandhi in Kolar, Karnataka
Our hardworking fishermen depend on the seas for their income. Your "Chowkidar" has been able to take path-breaking decisions for the welfare of fishermen. Almost 1,900 Indian fishermen have been released from Sri Lanka. Some of them who came back were facing death sentence: PM Modi
Meanwhile, PM Modi in Tamil Nadu said: "After 23rd May, when the Modi Government will once again assume office, there will be a separate Ministry for Jal Shakti. This Ministry will cater to many aspects relating to water."
You are the prime minister of India, you should tell India about your effort to generate employment in last five years. Don't make excuses : Rahul Gandhi
Modi talks about "Mann Ki Baat", we talk about "Kaam Ki Baat": Rahul Gandhi