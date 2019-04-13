App
Apr 13, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Will launch fisheries ministry if re-elected, says PM Modi

The blog keeps a track of all the latest news and developments on the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled between April 11 and May 19. The counting is scheduled to take place on May 23.

highlights

  • Apr 13, 05:21 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 05:20 PM (IST)

    On 23 May, after the Modi government will be re-elected, there will be a separate Ministry for Fisheries, and a special scheme for fishermen, says PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 05:14 PM (IST)

    The Congress government has sanctioned double as many loans from 2006 to 2007 as they were sanctioned from independence to 2006. How much commission they must have got? Only an investigation will bring it forward, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Even saying Sabarimala (in Kerala) will lead to prosecution, they will lock you up, said PM Modi. Is this the way to rule? 

  • Apr 13, 05:09 PM (IST)

    When we enter the terrorists doorstep to take them down, they (Congress) question the army, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 05:07 PM (IST)

    When the "One rank, One Pension" is passed, Congress has a problem with Modi, said PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Congress had an opportunity to put India on the map, but wasted it for the sake of a few members of the family

  • Apr 13, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Unfortunately after independence, Congress did not give India its due, said PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 05:00 PM (IST)

    BJP's rule has led to the emergence of a neo-middle class in India: PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Congress keeps finding a way of trying to give power to all its family members, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 13, 04:57 PM (IST)

    This is not just an election, but a decider for the way forward for 21st century, said PM Modi at a rally in Mangaluru.

  • Apr 13, 04:28 PM (IST)

    We will extend the limit of 100 days of guaranteed work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to 150 days: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 04:21 PM (IST)

    NYAY scheme is a surgical strike on poverty. We will deposit money in accounts of five crore ladies and remove poverty from the country: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 04:14 PM (IST)

    You have seen Narendra Modi hugging Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Lalit Modi. Have you seen me hugging these guys? You saw me embracing the poor people and the farmers of the country. Modi ran government for 15 people, I work for the people of this country: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 04:09 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka

  • Apr 13, 04:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 02:49 PM (IST)

    UPDATE | Government of India is interfering through Elections Commission (EC). We have complained against EVMs earlier also. EC is an autonomous body but they are working at the instructions of PM Modi. Transfers of officers in AP is unjustified: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after a meeting with EC officials (ANI)

  • Apr 13, 02:44 PM (IST)

    On one side there is the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is working under the leadership of Modi Ji and on the other side an alliance has been formed. I ask the people of alliance about their leader. Nobody replies to this: Amit Shah

  • Apr 13, 02:34 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 02:10 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi has concluded his public address in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. He will address next rally in Mangalore, Karnataka.

  • Apr 13, 02:09 PM (IST)

    If you go to Delhi, prime real estate has been used for the memorials of members of one family as if no other person contributed to India except one family: PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Congress, Communist and Muslim league are playing a dangerous game regarding the Sabrimala temple. They are using brute force to strike at the root of faith and express. Sadly for them, till BJP is there no one will be able to destroy our faith and culture: PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 02:07 PM (IST)

    Times have changed now. India will not spare a single terrorist or Jihadis. If there dare to attack us, we will find them from wherever they are and ruin their happiness: PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi has concluded his public meeting in Kolar, Karnataka. He will address next rally in Chitradurag.

  • Apr 13, 01:58 PM (IST)

    I want to tell the youth that five years you believed to PM Modi, heard his "dialogues". Now, we will tell you the truth. He talked about job creating, but nothing happened. There are 22 lakh vacancies in the Government sector, Congress will fill these vacancies in one year: Rahul Gandhi in Kolar, Karnataka

  • Apr 13, 01:53 PM (IST)

    Our hardworking fishermen depend on the seas for their income. Your "Chowkidar" has been able to take path-breaking decisions for the welfare of fishermen. Almost 1,900 Indian fishermen have been released from Sri Lanka. Some of them who came back were facing death sentence: PM Modi

  • Apr 13, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, PM Modi in Tamil Nadu said: "After 23rd May, when the Modi Government will once again assume office, there will be a separate Ministry for Jal Shakti. This Ministry will cater to many aspects relating to water."

  • Apr 13, 01:50 PM (IST)

    You are the prime minister of India, you should tell India about your effort to generate employment in last five years. Don't make excuses : Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 13, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Modi talks about "Mann Ki Baat", we talk about "Kaam Ki Baat": Rahul Gandhi

