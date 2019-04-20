App
Apr 20, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: We are out to eliminate poverty, said Rahul Gandhi

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 2 of voting is being conducted today.

  • Apr 20, 07:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 07:58 PM (IST)

    We promise to not send a farmer who defaulted on his loan to jail, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:56 PM (IST)

    We promise to have two budgets, one national the other for farmers, said Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Apr 20, 07:56 PM (IST)

    We promise to have two budgets, one national the other for farmers, said Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Apr 20, 07:55 PM (IST)

    We will change Gabbar Singh Tax to GST tax, which is simple, straightforwards and a single tax, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:50 PM (IST)

    22 lakh governement jobs are vacant. We will fill those immediately on coming to power, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:50 PM (IST)

    NYAY scheme will benefit lakhs of youth, said Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 20, 07:49 PM (IST)

    The NYAY scheme will go directly into bank accounts every month, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:46 PM (IST)

    If Rs 35,000 crore can be deposited in Mehul Chokshi's account, then why can't money go into the most poor of India, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:45 PM (IST)

    I told the economists that I want a number where I can put in 20 percent of the lowest poor of India, said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 20, 07:44 PM (IST)

    The farmers of Chhattisgarh asked to forgive the loans, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi. They asked for the returning of tribal lands owned by Tatas in Bastar. 

  • Apr 20, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Apr 20, 07:40 PM (IST)

He (Narendra Modi) promised to put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, but make me the Prime Minister first, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. 

  • Apr 20, 07:40 PM (IST)

    He (Narendra Modi) promised to put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, but make me the Prime Minister first, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

  • Apr 20, 06:40 PM (IST)

    When you will vote for the lotus, your vote will go directly to Narendra Modi's account, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:37 PM (IST)

    The truth is that these people (Congress and their associates) have no sympathy for the Dalits, the poor, the backward classes or the middle classes, but it is to grab seats and they will divide communities, the nation even, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:34 PM (IST)

    People have not laid a finger on our 1000 year old culture. But to appease their vote banks, the Congress has done this, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Congress has no vision for the country, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:28 PM (IST)

    If the laws that protect our armed forces is repealed, then the stone pelters, who support terror, and the armed forces instead of fighting terror, will be forced to fight court cases, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:26 PM (IST)

    BJP, NDA is the only party that works for the development of the nation, the pride of its people...we are the ones who say that army should be given a free rein, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:24 PM (IST)

    The country is only strong if it is united. It can only be strong if its army is free to take its decisions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bareilly Uttar Pradesh.

  • Apr 20, 04:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP candidate from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya has appealed voters for fake voting, CNN News 18 has reported.

  • Apr 20, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Election Commission to Eros Now: It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi-Journey of a Common Man", having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders. (ANI)

  • Apr 20, 03:43 PM (IST)

    PM Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from 'haratanka', a phobia of losing elections and is trying to win in the state by dividing the people on communal lines. 
    At a rally in Panighata today, she said: "He(Modi) knows that he will lose the elections and that is why his face has turned pale. He is now suffering from 'haratanka' and every day is uttering nonsense thinking about losing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and others." (PTI)

  • Apr 20, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh today.

    (Image: ANI)

    Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh today.
  • Apr 20, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Amethi EC officer orders postponement of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper scrutiny to April 22

    Amethi Returning Officer Ram Manohar Mishra has ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22. 
    An Independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, has filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in Rahul's candidature. "There are three basic issues we have raised," Ravi Prakash, who is Lal's lawyer, told ANI today. One of the issues he has raised is on the "basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein he has declared himself a UK citizen," Prakash alleged. 

  • Apr 20, 01:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajendra Singh Patel from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

    (Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajendra Singh Patel from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.
