Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: We are out to eliminate poverty, said Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from 'haratanka', a phobia of losing elections and is trying to win in the state by dividing the people on communal lines.

At a rally in Panighata today, she said: "He(Modi) knows that he will lose the elections and that is why his face has turned pale. He is now suffering from 'haratanka' and every day is uttering nonsense thinking about losing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and others." (PTI)