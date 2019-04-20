Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: We are out to eliminate poverty, said Rahul Gandhi

Live now
highlights
Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata
Scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper postponed to April 22
No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Cong leader
Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Hazare
Govt employees in Goa warned against engaging in poll campaign
'Mahagathbandhan' seeks Modi's ouster for his stand on corruption: Jharkhand CM
Voter turnout in 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Mayawati accuses UP CM of violating EC ban on canvassing
Some interesting nuggets about the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Congress’ Manpreet Badal attacks PM, calls Modi govt ‘a monarchy’
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts EC recommendation to rescind election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
We promise to not send a farmer who defaulted on his loan to jail, said Rahul Gandhi.
We promise to have two budgets, one national the other for farmers, said Rahul Gandhi.
We will change Gabbar Singh Tax to GST tax, which is simple, straightforwards and a single tax, said Rahul Gandhi.
22 lakh governement jobs are vacant. We will fill those immediately on coming to power, said Rahul Gandhi.
NYAY scheme will benefit lakhs of youth, said Rahul Gandhi
The NYAY scheme will go directly into bank accounts every month, said Rahul Gandhi.
If Rs 35,000 crore can be deposited in Mehul Chokshi's account, then why can't money go into the most poor of India, said Rahul Gandhi.
I told the economists that I want a number where I can put in 20 percent of the lowest poor of India, said Rahul Gandhi.
The farmers of Chhattisgarh asked to forgive the loans, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi. They asked for the returning of tribal lands owned by Tatas in Bastar.
He (Narendra Modi) promised to put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, but make me the Prime Minister first, said Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.
When you will vote for the lotus, your vote will go directly to Narendra Modi's account, said PM Modi.
The truth is that these people (Congress and their associates) have no sympathy for the Dalits, the poor, the backward classes or the middle classes, but it is to grab seats and they will divide communities, the nation even, said PM Modi.
People have not laid a finger on our 1000 year old culture. But to appease their vote banks, the Congress has done this, said PM Modi.
Congress has no vision for the country, said PM Modi.
If the laws that protect our armed forces is repealed, then the stone pelters, who support terror, and the armed forces instead of fighting terror, will be forced to fight court cases, said PM Modi.
BJP, NDA is the only party that works for the development of the nation, the pride of its people...we are the ones who say that army should be given a free rein, said PM Modi.
The country is only strong if it is united. It can only be strong if its army is free to take its decisions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bareilly Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on April 22
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows in Amethi on April 22, a senior party functionary said here.
EC orders Eros Now to take down web series on Narendra Modi
In its direction, the poll panel has cited its April 10 order, banning a biopic on Modi, to place a similar bar on the web series titled "Modi - Journey of a Common Man".
JUST IN | BJP candidate from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya has appealed voters for fake voting, CNN News 18 has reported.
Election Commission to Eros Now: It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi-Journey of a Common Man", having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders. (ANI)
PM Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from 'haratanka', a phobia of losing elections and is trying to win in the state by dividing the people on communal lines.
At a rally in Panighata today, she said: "He(Modi) knows that he will lose the elections and that is why his face has turned pale. He is now suffering from 'haratanka' and every day is uttering nonsense thinking about losing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and others." (PTI)
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh today.
(Image: ANI)
Priyanka Gandhi attacks NDA government; says it 'betrayed' people who voted it to power
The AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also alleged all that the NDA government had done in last five years was to divide the country.
Amethi EC officer orders postponement of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper scrutiny to April 22
Amethi Returning Officer Ram Manohar Mishra has ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22.
An Independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, has filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in Rahul's candidature. "There are three basic issues we have raised," Ravi Prakash, who is Lal's lawyer, told ANI today. One of the issues he has raised is on the "basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein he has declared himself a UK citizen," Prakash alleged.
JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajendra Singh Patel from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.
(Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)