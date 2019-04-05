App
Apr 05, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will not contest 2019 polls

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 05, 02:03 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Dhubri, Assam: In Citizenship Amendment Bill, you will be a foreigner for six years, then you will be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the six years? What about your job, school and every essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy.

  • Apr 05, 01:57 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 01:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has declared that she will not contest general elections, CNN-News18 has reported

  • Apr 05, 01:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Akhilesh Yadav has released Samajwadi Party poll manifesto

  • Apr 05, 01:02 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Your 'chowkidar' removed the beacon light and lit the light in the house of the poor: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:51 PM (IST)

    I would like to thank the Government of UAE and people of UAE for honouring me with the Zayed medal. This is not an award given to Modi but to the Indian people: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Replying to terrorists in their own language is not being liked by some people. When India hits back at the enemy, some people here (in the country) start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, these people start speaking in support of Pakistan: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:48 PM (IST)

    To create the identity of a family and accomplishment of its selfishness, the Congress had insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. The party defeated him in elections and conspired to forget his contribution towards the country: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Modi does not weigh terror in vote bank, all helpers of terror are locked in prisons today: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Only a strong government can take tough and big decisions to move the country forward. Our government is doing this: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Today, the world is lauding India's efforts. The reason for this is not Modi. The reason for this is you. This is the strength of your vote given in 2014, which formed a government with the full majority: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 12:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Amroha, Uttar Pradesh

  • Apr 05, 12:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 12:25 PM (IST)

    I love PM Narendra Modi. I have no anger or hatred towards him, he has anger towards me: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 05, 12:22 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 12:16 PM (IST)

    The air force should take the credit for it (Balakot airstrike). What I oppose is the politicisation of air strike. PM Narendra Modi does it: Rahul Gandhi on who should take the credit for the airstrike

  • Apr 05, 12:12 PM (IST)

    The manifesto is not just an expression of the Congress, it has been made after a lot of conversation like this. We have actually studied in details about the promises made in the manifesto: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with students in Pune, Maharashtra

  • Apr 05, 11:55 AM (IST)

    “I am persistent. I like to stand for the people. I talk about farmers, poor people.”: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with students in Pune, Maharashtra 

  • Apr 05, 11:37 AM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh earned Rs 927 crore revenue and the credit goes to CM Pema Khandu. It's going to make this state financially independent: Amit Shah

  • Apr 05, 11:09 AM (IST)

    It's for the first time that the BJP is fighting on all the seats of state assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. Our winning streak started with this region when three MLAs of our party were elected uncontested: Amit Shah

  • Apr 05, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 11:04 AM (IST)

    All parts of northeast are now connected with airways and railways. The government gave Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads of Arunachal Pradesh: Amit Shah

  • Apr 05, 11:02 AM (IST)

    PM Modi instructed his ministers to visit northeast every fortnight. It was done to pay attention to the issues and resolve them: Amit Shah

  • Apr 05, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Five years ago, northeast was disturbed and there was hardly any development. After five years, BJP brought peace in the region and is on path of development: Amit Shah

  • Apr 05, 10:50 AM (IST)
