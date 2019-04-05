Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will not contest 2019 polls

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Dhubri, Assam: In Citizenship Amendment Bill, you will be a foreigner for six years, then you will be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the six years? What about your job, school and every essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy.
Opinion |What the Congress party wants do for agriculture
Siraj HussainMoneycontrol Contributor The Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections is attracting a lot of attention due to a clear enunciation of its economic policies.
JUST IN | Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has declared that she will not contest general elections, CNN-News18 has reported
JUST IN | Akhilesh Yadav has released Samajwadi Party poll manifesto
Opinion | Congress's promise on revenue neutral GST for petrol could amount to nothing for consumers
A revenue neutral GST for petrol and diesel will be around 40-45 percent, which will not reduce pump prices.
Your 'chowkidar' removed the beacon light and lit the light in the house of the poor: PM Modi
I would like to thank the Government of UAE and people of UAE for honouring me with the Zayed medal. This is not an award given to Modi but to the Indian people: PM Modi
Replying to terrorists in their own language is not being liked by some people. When India hits back at the enemy, some people here (in the country) start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, these people start speaking in support of Pakistan: PM Modi
To create the identity of a family and accomplishment of its selfishness, the Congress had insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. The party defeated him in elections and conspired to forget his contribution towards the country: PM Modi
Modi does not weigh terror in vote bank, all helpers of terror are locked in prisons today: PM Modi
Only a strong government can take tough and big decisions to move the country forward. Our government is doing this: PM Modi
Today, the world is lauding India's efforts. The reason for this is not Modi. The reason for this is you. This is the strength of your vote given in 2014, which formed a government with the full majority: PM Modi
JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Amroha, Uttar Pradesh
I love PM Narendra Modi. I have no anger or hatred towards him, he has anger towards me: Rahul Gandhi
The air force should take the credit for it (Balakot airstrike). What I oppose is the politicisation of air strike. PM Narendra Modi does it: Rahul Gandhi on who should take the credit for the airstrike
The manifesto is not just an expression of the Congress, it has been made after a lot of conversation like this. We have actually studied in details about the promises made in the manifesto: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with students in Pune, Maharashtra
“I am persistent. I like to stand for the people. I talk about farmers, poor people.”: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with students in Pune, Maharashtra
Once formidable forces, Congress-TDP facing existential crisis in Telangana
As Telangana heads for Lok Sabha elections on April 11, one stark feature that emerges is how much the political stock of the Congress and the TDP has taken a beating.
Arunachal Pradesh earned Rs 927 crore revenue and the credit goes to CM Pema Khandu. It's going to make this state financially independent: Amit Shah
It's for the first time that the BJP is fighting on all the seats of state assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. Our winning streak started with this region when three MLAs of our party were elected uncontested: Amit Shah
All parts of northeast are now connected with airways and railways. The government gave Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads of Arunachal Pradesh: Amit Shah
PM Modi instructed his ministers to visit northeast every fortnight. It was done to pay attention to the issues and resolve them: Amit Shah
Five years ago, northeast was disturbed and there was hardly any development. After five years, BJP brought peace in the region and is on path of development: Amit Shah