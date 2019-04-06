Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to hold public meeting in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand

Live now
Apr 06, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
In Kerala and West Bengal, our karyakartas are killed every now and then. However, it doesn't deter BJP karyakartas: PM Modi
Today is the 40th founding day of BJP. It's not made of borrowed ideology from outside. It has taken birth from the aspirations of the people of India. We aren't based on a family or money. Karyakartas (volunteers) and their hard work have made this party: PM Modi
People told me that it is for the first time that any Prime Minister has come to Sundargarh. But even today no prime minister has come here, he is the 'Pradhan Sewak' of Odisha, who has come to take blessings from his owners: PM Modi
JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Sundargarh, Odisha
Tribal dominated Koraput LS seat to witness triangular fight
A Congress bastion for decades till 2009 when it slipped into BJD control, the tribal dominated Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in south Odisha is set to witness a keen triangular contest in the coming polls.
An intense battle appears to be on the cards with BJP fielding tribal heavyweight Jayaram Pangi, who had snatched the seat from Congress in 2009 as a BJD nominee defeating veteran leader and nine-time MP Giridhar Gamang.
While Pangi is in the BJP camp this time, BJD nominee Kaushalya Hikaka and Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka are set to fight their maiden electoral battle in Koraput, where voting is slated to be held in the first phase on April 11. (PTI)
UPDATE | The Election Commission has decided to consult its legal experts before taking a final decision on whether to restrain the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till the Lok Sabha polls are over. (PTI)
JUST IN | BJP President Amit Shah is holding a road show in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad
JUST IN | EC expresses displeasure over Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar's comments on Congress' Nyay scheme, calls it a violation of poll code.
K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Koppa: I'm pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago, a military officer told me that the PM will build a story before the election to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work done.
JUST IN: Aam Aadmi Party forms a seven-member team to prepare the party’s manifesto. Manifesto to be released by April 25 after filing of nominations.
While addressing the media, Arun Jaitley said, "The right to remain silent is given to an accused not to the Prime Ministerial candidate [Rahul Gandhi]."
Jaitley was referring to the alleged sheet of paper released by the Enforcement Directorate that claims that kickbacks were given to RG [as in Rahul Gandhi]; AP [Ahmed Patel] and FAM [as in Family] in the Agusta Westland Chopper scam.
PM Modi: Crores of poor families get cheaper ration because of these honest taxpayers. Be it the All-weather road linking Chardham, or the renovation of the Holy Land of Baba Kedar, or the construction of Rishikesh Karnprayag rail line, all such things are happening due to honest taxpayers.
PM Modi: Today, about 50 crore poor people are getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which is only because of honest taxpayers. About 12 crore farmer households in the country have started getting Rs 75,000 crore in their bank accounts every year, which has also happened due to honest taxpayers.
PM Modi: I was watching in the media that one of the people who had asked for the kickbacks in the Chopper scam is AP and the other is FAM. The same charge sheet states that AP means Ahmed Patel and FAM mean family.
PM Modi: You may recall that your 'chowkidar' has brought back Chopper Scam accused from Dubai. The Italian Christian Michel and other middlemen have questioned the agencies over several weeks. Based on which a charge sheet has been filed in the court.