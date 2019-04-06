App
Apr 06, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: PM Modi to hold public meeting in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 06, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 11:44 AM (IST)

    In Kerala and West Bengal, our karyakartas are killed every now and then. However, it doesn't deter BJP karyakartas: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Today is the 40th founding day of BJP. It's not made of borrowed ideology from outside. It has taken birth from the aspirations of the people of India. We aren't based on a family or money. Karyakartas (volunteers) and their hard work have made this party: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:31 AM (IST)

    People told me that it is for the first time that any Prime Minister has come to Sundargarh. But even today no prime minister has come here, he is the 'Pradhan Sewak' of Odisha, who has come to take blessings from his owners: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:27 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Sundargarh, Odisha

  • Apr 06, 11:20 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Tribal dominated Koraput LS seat to witness triangular fight

    A Congress bastion for decades till 2009 when it slipped into BJD control, the tribal dominated Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in south Odisha is set to witness a keen triangular contest in the coming polls.
    An intense battle appears to be on the cards with BJP fielding tribal heavyweight Jayaram Pangi, who had snatched the seat from Congress in 2009 as a BJD nominee defeating veteran leader and nine-time MP Giridhar Gamang.
    While Pangi is in the BJP camp this time, BJD nominee Kaushalya Hikaka and Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka are set to fight their maiden electoral battle in Koraput, where voting is slated to be held in the first phase on April 11. (PTI)

  • Apr 06, 10:42 AM (IST)

    UPDATE | The Election Commission has decided to consult its legal experts before taking a final decision on whether to restrain the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till the Lok Sabha polls are over. (PTI)

  • Apr 06, 10:20 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 10:19 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP President Amit Shah is holding a road show in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad

  • Apr 06, 10:12 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 09:44 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 09:21 AM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 08:32 AM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 09:40 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | EC expresses displeasure over Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar's comments on Congress' Nyay scheme, calls it a violation of poll code.

  • Apr 05, 08:46 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 07:55 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 07:23 PM (IST)

    K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Koppa: I'm pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago, a military officer told me that the PM will build a story before the election to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work done.

  • Apr 05, 06:53 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 05:49 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 05:46 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 05:18 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 04:44 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Aam Aadmi Party forms a seven-member team to prepare the party’s manifesto. Manifesto to be released by April 25 after filing of nominations.

  • Apr 05, 04:44 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 04:36 PM (IST)

    While addressing the media, Arun Jaitley said, "The right to remain silent is given to an accused not to the Prime Ministerial candidate [Rahul Gandhi]."

    Jaitley was referring to the alleged sheet of paper released by the Enforcement Directorate that claims that kickbacks were given to RG [as in Rahul Gandhi]; AP [Ahmed Patel] and FAM [as in Family] in the Agusta Westland Chopper scam.

      

  • Apr 05, 04:27 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Crores of poor families get cheaper ration because of these honest taxpayers. Be it the All-weather road linking Chardham, or the renovation of the Holy Land of Baba Kedar, or the construction of Rishikesh Karnprayag rail line, all such things are happening due to honest taxpayers. 

  • Apr 05, 04:24 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Today, about 50 crore poor people are getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which is only because of honest taxpayers. About 12 crore farmer households in the country have started getting Rs 75,000 crore in their bank accounts every year, which has also happened due to honest taxpayers.

  • Apr 05, 04:21 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: I was watching in the media that one of the people who had asked for the kickbacks in the Chopper scam is AP and the other is FAM. The same charge sheet states that AP means Ahmed Patel and FAM mean family.

  • Apr 05, 04:19 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  You may recall that your 'chowkidar' has brought back Chopper Scam accused from Dubai. The Italian Christian Michel and other middlemen have questioned the agencies over several weeks. Based on which a charge sheet has been filed in the court.

