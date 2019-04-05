Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Not Hindu or Muslim, I work for every Indian, says PM Modi

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on April 7 (Sunday), the same date when it had released its manifesto in 2014, news agency IANS has reported citing sources.
"Nepotism in a party like Congress is a serious issue": PM Modi -- ABP News
"Some people use the insecurity of Muslims in an attempt to grasp votes": PM Modi -- ABP News
"The fugitives are being jailed because of measures being taken by us": PM Modi -- ABP News
India has a pro-incumbency wave in this Lok Sabha Elections, which will increase the tally of BJP in comparison to 2014 polls, says PM Modi on the mood of the country ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, in an interview with ABP News.
I work for all the people of India. When I say I will give electricity to every family, every family means all the families of the country. When I said that 18 thousand villages where electricity has not reached, I will bring, I have brought. I do not ask what is the population there. I don't work for Hindus or Muslims, I work for every citizen of the country: PM Modi in an interview with ABP News
The Election Commission has added as many as 10 lakh voters to the electoral rolls across the country last week, including four lakh first timers.
Update: Case registered against Prakash Ambedkar for his remarks against the Election Commission, News18 has reported. Maharashtra EC has reportedly sent a notice to the leader for his comments. Ambedkar had reportedly said that he will "jail the Election Commission for two days if voted to power".
Update: Ram Niwas Rawat to be the Congress candidate from Morena Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah has said that it was his party's decision not to give Lok Sabha poll tickets to those above 75 years of age, leading to veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi missing out. Shah also said he wanted "direct mandate" from people to come to Parliament and that is why he decided to contest the general election.
He, however, played down speculation that he may join the government if the BJP retains power at the Centre, saying such a claim has no basis as one can become a minister even as a Rajya Sabha member.
Click here to read more.
Update: Election Commission of India has seized Rs 399.505 crore cash, Rs 162.892 crore worth liquor, Rs 708.549 crore worth drugs & precious metals worth Rs 318.495 crore and freebies/other items worth Rs 29.342 crore till date.
I heard BJP leaders, including Chief Minister of Maharashtra, questioning from where the money will come for implementation of NYAY. But these people never questioned how Patanjali group got government land in Nagpur for its business: Rahul Gandhi at Nagpur rally
We have conducted a surgical strike on poverty in India by introducing the NYAY scheme: Rahul Gandhi at Nagpur rally
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Excerpts:
The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level.
Defense of democracy and democratic traditions, both within the Party and in the larger national setting,has been the proud hallmark of the BJP. Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media. Electoral reforms, with special focus on transparency in political and electoral funding, which is so essential for a corruption-free polity, has been another priority for our Party.
Click here to read more.
In the blog, Jaitley has accused the Congress' manifesto of containing "suggestions each one of which will regulate and restrict free journalism and otherwise multiplicity of Indian media".
"It is anachronic. It is not in tune with the times. However, even while drafting this chapter, a new facility is sought to be provided to the terrorists and the insurgents," writes Jaitley.
"The (Congress) manifesto is liberal towards terrorists, criminals and insurgents. But it demolishes otherwise the current structure of independent media in India," writes Arun Jaitley in a blog.
Update: SC has agreed to hear a writ petition filed against the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic on Monday.
Update: Speaking about Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi sena' remark, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public rally, says that Modi cannot misuse the Armed Forces as they an impartial institution. "They will change Ambedkar's Constitution if they came to power again. They have already changed a part of it," Banerjee says.