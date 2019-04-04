App
Politics
Apr 04, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: 'Nation first, party next, self last', LK Advani pens blog

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 04, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog

    Excerpts:

    The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level.


    Defense of democracy and democratic traditions, both within the Party and in the larger national setting,has been the proud hallmark of the BJP. Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media. Electoral reforms, with special focus on transparency in political and electoral funding, which is so essential for a corruption-free polity, has been another priority for our Party.

    Click here to read more.

  • Apr 04, 06:16 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 04:50 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 04:02 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 03:50 PM (IST)

    In the blog, Jaitley has accused the Congress' manifesto of containing "suggestions each one of which will regulate and restrict free journalism and otherwise multiplicity of Indian media". 

    "It is anachronic. It is not in tune with the times. However, even while drafting this chapter, a new facility is sought to be provided to the terrorists and the insurgents," writes Jaitley. 

  • Apr 04, 03:43 PM (IST)

    "The (Congress) manifesto is liberal towards terrorists, criminals and insurgents. But it demolishes otherwise the current structure of independent media in India," writes Arun Jaitley in a blog

  • Apr 04, 03:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Update: SC has agreed to hear a writ petition filed against the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic on Monday. 

  • Apr 04, 03:08 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Update: Speaking about Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi sena' remark, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public rally, says that Modi cannot misuse the Armed Forces as they an impartial institution. "They will change Ambedkar's Constitution if they came to power again. They have already changed a part of it," Banerjee says. 

  • Apr 04, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Update: "Mehbooba Mufti should have dissolved the government, but to save her party she decided to go ahead with the BJP," says Omar Abdullah, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 04, 02:34 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 02:31 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 01:38 PM (IST)

    I know CPM (Communist Party of India – Marxist) and the Congress have been fighting in Kerala. I understand that they have to fight us. I am not going to say a word against the CPM. I fully understand that the CPM will have to attack me: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 04, 01:27 PM (IST)

    “What Mr. Narendra Modi says and Mr. Yogi Adityanath says is not my concern. The main issues are problems being faced by farmers and that of unemployment,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

  • Apr 04, 01:26 PM (IST)

    There is a feeling in south India that the way the government is working, the way Modi and RSS is working, people are feeling that there is an attack on their culture and tradition: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 04, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur Member of Parliament Praveen Nishad has joined the BJP. The party will support BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls.

  • Apr 04, 12:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Update: BJP has named HS Patel as its candidate from Ahmedabad East constituency in Gujarat.

  • Apr 04, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Update: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad is likely to join the BJP soon and merge his party with saffron party, reports suggest. His son Praveen Nishad was elected as the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP on an SP ticket in the by-polls there earlier. Nishad Party had recently broken its ties with the Mahagathbandhan.

  • Apr 04, 11:44 AM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Wayanad, Kerala.

  • Apr 04, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders of the party are set to hold a road show on their way to filing the nomination in Wayanad.

  • Apr 04, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Updates: Congress has announced that Babubhai Katara and Sherkhan Pathan will contest from Dahod and Bharuch in Gujarat. Earlier, reports had suggested that senior party leader Ahmed Patel was likely to be fielded from Bharuch.

  • Apr 04, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Updates: Hanuman Beniwal's RLP has reportedly joined hands with the BJP in Rajasthan. The party will contest from Nagaur.

  • Apr 04, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Wayanad from Kozhikode to file his nomination there. He is expected to be accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • Apr 04, 10:38 AM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Poll

    India's rupee is expected to reverse recent gains and weaken over the coming year, hurt by monetary policy easing, but the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and is also likely to be key driver of its direction, a Reuters poll has found.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 04, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this.

