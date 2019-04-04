Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: 'Nation first, party next, self last', LK Advani pens blog

Live now
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Excerpts:
The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level.
Defense of democracy and democratic traditions, both within the Party and in the larger national setting,has been the proud hallmark of the BJP. Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media. Electoral reforms, with special focus on transparency in political and electoral funding, which is so essential for a corruption-free polity, has been another priority for our Party.
Click here to read more.
In the blog, Jaitley has accused the Congress' manifesto of containing "suggestions each one of which will regulate and restrict free journalism and otherwise multiplicity of Indian media".
"It is anachronic. It is not in tune with the times. However, even while drafting this chapter, a new facility is sought to be provided to the terrorists and the insurgents," writes Jaitley.
"The (Congress) manifesto is liberal towards terrorists, criminals and insurgents. But it demolishes otherwise the current structure of independent media in India," writes Arun Jaitley in a blog.
Update: SC has agreed to hear a writ petition filed against the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic on Monday.
Update: Speaking about Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi sena' remark, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public rally, says that Modi cannot misuse the Armed Forces as they an impartial institution. "They will change Ambedkar's Constitution if they came to power again. They have already changed a part of it," Banerjee says.
Update: "Mehbooba Mufti should have dissolved the government, but to save her party she decided to go ahead with the BJP," says Omar Abdullah, News18 has reported.
I know CPM (Communist Party of India – Marxist) and the Congress have been fighting in Kerala. I understand that they have to fight us. I am not going to say a word against the CPM. I fully understand that the CPM will have to attack me: Rahul Gandhi
“What Mr. Narendra Modi says and Mr. Yogi Adityanath says is not my concern. The main issues are problems being faced by farmers and that of unemployment,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
There is a feeling in south India that the way the government is working, the way Modi and RSS is working, people are feeling that there is an attack on their culture and tradition: Rahul Gandhi
Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur Member of Parliament Praveen Nishad has joined the BJP. The party will support BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls.
Update: BJP has named HS Patel as its candidate from Ahmedabad East constituency in Gujarat.
Update: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad is likely to join the BJP soon and merge his party with saffron party, reports suggest. His son Praveen Nishad was elected as the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP on an SP ticket in the by-polls there earlier. Nishad Party had recently broken its ties with the Mahagathbandhan.
Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Wayanad, Kerala.
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders of the party are set to hold a road show on their way to filing the nomination in Wayanad.
Updates: Congress has announced that Babubhai Katara and Sherkhan Pathan will contest from Dahod and Bharuch in Gujarat. Earlier, reports had suggested that senior party leader Ahmed Patel was likely to be fielded from Bharuch.
Updates: Hanuman Beniwal's RLP has reportedly joined hands with the BJP in Rajasthan. The party will contest from Nagaur.
Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Wayanad from Kozhikode to file his nomination there. He is expected to be accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Poll
India's rupee is expected to reverse recent gains and weaken over the coming year, hurt by monetary policy easing, but the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and is also likely to be key driver of its direction, a Reuters poll has found.
Read the full story here
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this.