Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Have opened 428 new Passport Kendras across India, says Sushma Swaraj

Apr 13, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
India stood at 142 rank in Ease of Doing Business which improved to 77 rank under Modi govt. Our economy was in Fragile five and today it's sixth largest economy of the world, said Sushma Swaraj.
Our economy was named among the 'fragile five' at one time, we are now the sixth largest economy in the world, said Sushma Swaraj.
To which I replied that India is a peaceful country, a mature country and it will not do anything to escalte the situation. But if something like Pulwama were to ever happen again, India will not remain silent, said Sushma Swaraj.
At the time of the airstrikes, dignitaries would come up to us and ask us to not escalate the situation after offering condolences over Pulwama, said Sushma Swaraj.
A citizen must look at three different criteria to judge their leaders before elections: National security, development of the country, and the pride of the people, said Sushma Swaraj
All the Congress people have to lead the Congress-JDS to victory with full force, said Rahul Gandhi
Together, we are against the Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, said Rahul Gandhi.
We will provide 10 lakh jobs through the Panchayati laws, said Rahul Gandhi.
Unemployment is a burning issue. Will fill the vacant 22 lakh jobs in one year, said Rahul Gandhi.
NYAY will jumpstart the economy, said Rahul Gandhi.
NYAY will promise to bring back money to your pockets, which can be used to buy things, which will start the factories, which will employ the youth said Rahul Gandhi.
Will promise to replace Gabbar Singh Tax with real GST. A single, simple, and clear tax for all, said Rahul Gandhi.
PM Modi has lied on demonetisation being a fight against corruption and black money, said Rahul Gandhi.
This scheme proposed by Congress is its "surgical strike" on poverty, said Rahul Gandhi
After spekaing to economists, I got the truth, Rs 3,60,000 over five years in India's bottom 20 percent, said Rahul Gandhi.
I thought if PM Modi's promise of Rs 15 lakh in every bank account is a lie, then what is the truth, said Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi has been speaking lies at every election like providing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, said Rahul Gandhi
This elections is being run on two streams of thought, hate on one side, love on the other, says Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Mysore.
On 23 May, after the Modi government will be re-elected, there will be a separate Ministry for Fisheries, and a special scheme for fishermen, says PM Modi.
The Congress government has sanctioned double as many loans from 2006 to 2007 as they were sanctioned from independence to 2006. How much commission they must have got? Only an investigation will bring it forward, said PM Modi.
Even saying Sabarimala (in Kerala) will lead to prosecution, they will lock you up, said PM Modi. Is this the way to rule?
When we enter the terrorists doorstep to take them down, they (Congress) question the army, said PM Modi.
When the "One rank, One Pension" is passed, Congress has a problem with Modi, said PM Modi
Congress had an opportunity to put India on the map, but wasted it for the sake of a few members of the family
Unfortunately after independence, Congress did not give India its due, said PM Modi
BJP's rule has led to the emergence of a neo-middle class in India: PM Modi