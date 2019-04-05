Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress wants to dilute sedition law to help ally NC in J&K, says PM Modi at rally

While addressing the media, Arun Jaitley said, "The right to remain silent is given to an accused not to the Prime Ministerial candidate [Rahul Gandhi]."

Jaitley was referring to the alleged sheet of paper released by the Enforcement Directorate that claims that kickbacks were given to RG [as in Rahul Gandhi]; AP [Ahmed Patel] and FAM [as in Family] in the Agusta Westland Chopper scam.