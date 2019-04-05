App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 05, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress wants to dilute sedition law to help ally NC in J&K, says PM Modi at rally

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 05, 04:44 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Aam Aadmi Party forms a seven-member team to prepare the party’s manifesto. Manifesto to be released by April 25 after filing of nominations.

  • Apr 05, 04:44 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 04:36 PM (IST)

    While addressing the media, Arun Jaitley said, "The right to remain silent is given to an accused not to the Prime Ministerial candidate [Rahul Gandhi]."

    Jaitley was referring to the alleged sheet of paper released by the Enforcement Directorate that claims that kickbacks were given to RG [as in Rahul Gandhi]; AP [Ahmed Patel] and FAM [as in Family] in the Agusta Westland Chopper scam.

      

  • Apr 05, 04:27 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Crores of poor families get cheaper ration because of these honest taxpayers. Be it the All-weather road linking Chardham, or the renovation of the Holy Land of Baba Kedar, or the construction of Rishikesh Karnprayag rail line, all such things are happening due to honest taxpayers. 

  • Apr 05, 04:24 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Today, about 50 crore poor people are getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which is only because of honest taxpayers. About 12 crore farmer households in the country have started getting Rs 75,000 crore in their bank accounts every year, which has also happened due to honest taxpayers.

  • Apr 05, 04:21 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: I was watching in the media that one of the people who had asked for the kickbacks in the Chopper scam is AP and the other is FAM. The same charge sheet states that AP means Ahmed Patel and FAM mean family.

  • Apr 05, 04:19 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  You may recall that your 'chowkidar' has brought back Chopper Scam accused from Dubai. The Italian Christian Michel and other middlemen have questioned the agencies over several weeks. Based on which a charge sheet has been filed in the court.

  • Apr 05, 04:16 PM (IST)

    PM Modi attacks Congress over corruption charges, saying: "Be 2G, coal, Commonwealth, loan waiver scam, land, pool, sky, water, land,... There is no resource in the country which the Congress has not looted from!"

  • Apr 05, 04:12 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Jawans of the Indian Army have laid their lives for the safety of Jammu and Kashmir. People across the country have sent their food and love for the soldiers who were fighting Pakistan in J&K. And then Congress' allies say that J&K wants its own prime minister. 

    People, can the country have two prime ministers?

    Then why did the Congress not say anything to their ally? I believe that is why they want to dilute Sedition laws!  

  • Apr 05, 04:07 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Pakistan and the 'tukde tukde gang' were the ones who were very happy with the Congress manifesto.

  • Apr 05, 04:05 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

    PM Modi: It was your blessing that we could have succeeded in giving 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the general category.

  • Apr 05, 03:52 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 03:24 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | A Congress delegation to meet the Election Commission of India today at 5:15 PM at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi

  • Apr 05, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Update:  


    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy complaining of harassment by Income Tax officials: Been going on for a while, Modi ji is using ED, I-T and CBI. He is doing everything he can do to demoralise the Opposition to win the elections, because he has lost hope of winning.

  • Apr 05, 02:51 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 02:49 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: When you vote, remember that your votes given to the BJP will translate to ensuring the safety of women; to rescue hardworking businessmen from goons and mafia, will bring prosperity for the farmers, labourers will get a dignified living.

  • Apr 05, 02:46 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Will fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Would increase the morale of our army. Will create an atmosphere of peace in the country rather than violence. Will fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters. 'New India' to get wings to dreams.

  • Apr 05, 02:44 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  Congress has always humiliated Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar. They did not recognise his efforts. It was the BJP government who gave Ambedkar his due recognition, a Bharat Ratna.  

  • Apr 05, 02:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi slams Congress for batting against the Triple Talaaq Bill at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh 

  • Apr 05, 02:36 PM (IST)

    I want to make clear to my Muslim daughters that under the rule of Congress, SP and BSP, the exploitation of Muslim women will continue. They will never allow laws against 'Triple Talaq' and will ensure that the ordinances we bring should never be passed: PM Modi

  • Apr 05, 02:34 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 02:03 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Dhubri, Assam: In Citizenship Amendment Bill, you will be a foreigner for six years, then you will be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the six years? What about your job, school and every essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy.

  • Apr 05, 01:57 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 01:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has declared that she will not contest general elections, CNN-News18 has reported

  • Apr 05, 01:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Akhilesh Yadav has released Samajwadi Party poll manifesto

  • Apr 05, 01:02 PM (IST)
  • Apr 05, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Your 'chowkidar' removed the beacon light and lit the light in the house of the poor: PM Modi

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.