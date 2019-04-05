Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress wants to dilute sedition law to help ally NC in J&K, says PM Modi at rally

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
JUST IN: Aam Aadmi Party forms a seven-member team to prepare the party’s manifesto. Manifesto to be released by April 25 after filing of nominations.
While addressing the media, Arun Jaitley said, "The right to remain silent is given to an accused not to the Prime Ministerial candidate [Rahul Gandhi]."
Jaitley was referring to the alleged sheet of paper released by the Enforcement Directorate that claims that kickbacks were given to RG [as in Rahul Gandhi]; AP [Ahmed Patel] and FAM [as in Family] in the Agusta Westland Chopper scam.
PM Modi: Crores of poor families get cheaper ration because of these honest taxpayers. Be it the All-weather road linking Chardham, or the renovation of the Holy Land of Baba Kedar, or the construction of Rishikesh Karnprayag rail line, all such things are happening due to honest taxpayers.
PM Modi: Today, about 50 crore poor people are getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which is only because of honest taxpayers. About 12 crore farmer households in the country have started getting Rs 75,000 crore in their bank accounts every year, which has also happened due to honest taxpayers.
PM Modi: I was watching in the media that one of the people who had asked for the kickbacks in the Chopper scam is AP and the other is FAM. The same charge sheet states that AP means Ahmed Patel and FAM mean family.
PM Modi: You may recall that your 'chowkidar' has brought back Chopper Scam accused from Dubai. The Italian Christian Michel and other middlemen have questioned the agencies over several weeks. Based on which a charge sheet has been filed in the court.
PM Modi attacks Congress over corruption charges, saying: "Be 2G, coal, Commonwealth, loan waiver scam, land, pool, sky, water, land,... There is no resource in the country which the Congress has not looted from!"
PM Modi: Jawans of the Indian Army have laid their lives for the safety of Jammu and Kashmir. People across the country have sent their food and love for the soldiers who were fighting Pakistan in J&K. And then Congress' allies say that J&K wants its own prime minister.
People, can the country have two prime ministers?
Then why did the Congress not say anything to their ally? I believe that is why they want to dilute Sedition laws!
PM Modi: Pakistan and the 'tukde tukde gang' were the ones who were very happy with the Congress manifesto.
PM Modi addresses a rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
PM Modi: It was your blessing that we could have succeeded in giving 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the general category.
JUST IN | A Congress delegation to meet the Election Commission of India today at 5:15 PM at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi
Update:
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy complaining of harassment by Income Tax officials: Been going on for a while, Modi ji is using ED, I-T and CBI. He is doing everything he can do to demoralise the Opposition to win the elections, because he has lost hope of winning.
PM Modi: When you vote, remember that your votes given to the BJP will translate to ensuring the safety of women; to rescue hardworking businessmen from goons and mafia, will bring prosperity for the farmers, labourers will get a dignified living.
PM Modi: Will fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Would increase the morale of our army. Will create an atmosphere of peace in the country rather than violence. Will fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters. 'New India' to get wings to dreams.
PM Modi: Congress has always humiliated Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar. They did not recognise his efforts. It was the BJP government who gave Ambedkar his due recognition, a Bharat Ratna.
PM Modi slams Congress for batting against the Triple Talaaq Bill at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
I want to make clear to my Muslim daughters that under the rule of Congress, SP and BSP, the exploitation of Muslim women will continue. They will never allow laws against 'Triple Talaq' and will ensure that the ordinances we bring should never be passed: PM Modi
Some people lose their sleep when India hits back at terrorists: PM Modi
Some people lose their sleep when India hits back at terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on April 5 while launching a broadside against opposition parties who he claimed were putting the lives and future of the people in danger.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Dhubri, Assam: In Citizenship Amendment Bill, you will be a foreigner for six years, then you will be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the six years? What about your job, school and every essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy.
Opinion |What the Congress party wants do for agriculture
Siraj HussainMoneycontrol Contributor The Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections is attracting a lot of attention due to a clear enunciation of its economic policies.
JUST IN | Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has declared that she will not contest general elections, CNN-News18 has reported
JUST IN | Akhilesh Yadav has released Samajwadi Party poll manifesto
Opinion | Congress's promise on revenue neutral GST for petrol could amount to nothing for consumers
A revenue neutral GST for petrol and diesel will be around 40-45 percent, which will not reduce pump prices.
Your 'chowkidar' removed the beacon light and lit the light in the house of the poor: PM Modi