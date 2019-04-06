App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 06, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE| Congress head used microscope to find seat to fight elections: PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 06, 08:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 08:48 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 08:41 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 08:39 PM (IST)

    There is not a single mention of Middle-class in the Congress manifesto. Be wary of the Congress, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 06, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 08:37 PM (IST)

    The head of the Congress has used to a microscope to find a seat in India where he can stand a chance to contest. A seat where the countr'ys majority is a minority, said PM at a rally in Nanded

  • Apr 06, 07:11 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 05:14 PM (IST)

    "Has the river Ganga been cleaned up, have the youth got jobs, did the farmers get relief?" says Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Haridwar.

  • Apr 06, 05:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 04:21 PM (IST)

    We favour DBT and Congress also favours it. However, our DBT means Direct Benefit Transfer and there DBT means Direct Bichouliya (middleman) Transfer: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 04:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP's Anurag Sharma has been ticket on Uma Bharti's Jhansi Lok Sabha seat

  • Apr 06, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Do you want the government of a 'Chowkidar' or a procession of corrupt people? Today there is strong resentment against the Congress. The reason for this is their policy: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 04:01 PM (IST)

    The Congress and its allies are contesting elections, to give freedom to terrorists and separatists. We are contesting elections to punish them: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Congress is contesting the election to make its party win and we are contesting the elections to make this country win: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 03:49 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Out first target is to make surgical strike on poverty: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 06, 03:39 PM (IST)

    When UPA was in power, under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, government and civil society worked together: Sonia Gandhi

  • Apr 06, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Regressive forces have systematically dismantled our institutions. The current government has undermined the welfare architecture that was laid down over last 65 years: Sonia Gandhi

  • Apr 06, 03:31 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:15 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • Apr 06, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 03:01 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 02:52 PM (IST)

    UPDATE | "In the BJP, democracy has slowly and surely turned into dictatorship. The party has become a one-man show and a two-men army," Shatrughan Sinha alleged. "If speaking the truth is rebellion, then I am a rebel," he added. 

  • Apr 06, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Kannauj in presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan. BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra was also present.

    (Image: ANI)

    Samajwadi Party's candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Kannauj in presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan. BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra was also present. (Image: ANI)
  • Apr 06, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they will do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises, more than the said ones: Naidu (ANI)

  • Apr 06, 02:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.