Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress has no vision for nation, said PM Modi

Five years ago, a government came into power that was voted in with a big majority. In all their wisdom, people of our country placed their faith and hopes in the BJP government. That government, from the moment it came to power, began to betray that faith. They began to believe that power belonged to them and not people. The first indication of this gross misunderstanding came when their own President declared shortly after the election that promise of Rs 15 Lakh in every bank account was just for sake of elections, what he called a 'jumla': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad, Kerala (ANI)