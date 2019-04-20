App
Apr 20, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Congress has no vision for nation, said PM Modi

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 2 of voting is being conducted today.

  • Apr 20, 06:30 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 06:40 PM (IST)

    When you will vote for the lotus, your vote will go directly to Narendra Modi's account, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:37 PM (IST)

    The truth is that these people (Congress and their associates) have no sympathy for the Dalits, the poor, the backward classes or the middle classes, but it is to grab seats and they will divide communities, the nation even, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:34 PM (IST)

    People have not laid a finger on our 1000 year old culture. But to appease their vote banks, the Congress has done this, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Congress has no vision for the country, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:28 PM (IST)

    If the laws that protect our armed forces is repealed, then the stone pelters, who support terror, and the armed forces instead of fighting terror, will be forced to fight court cases, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:26 PM (IST)

    BJP, NDA is the only party that works for the development of the nation, the pride of its people...we are the ones who say that army should be given a free rein, said PM Modi.

  • Apr 20, 06:24 PM (IST)

    The country is only strong if it is united. It can only be strong if its army is free to take its decisions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bareilly Uttar Pradesh.

  • Apr 20, 04:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP candidate from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya has appealed voters for fake voting, CNN News 18 has reported.

  • Apr 20, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Election Commission to Eros Now: It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi-Journey of a Common Man", having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders. (ANI)

  • Apr 20, 03:43 PM (IST)

    PM Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from 'haratanka', a phobia of losing elections and is trying to win in the state by dividing the people on communal lines. 
    At a rally in Panighata today, she said: "He(Modi) knows that he will lose the elections and that is why his face has turned pale. He is now suffering from 'haratanka' and every day is uttering nonsense thinking about losing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and others." (PTI)

  • Apr 20, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh today.

    (Image: ANI)

    Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh today.
  • Apr 20, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Amethi EC officer orders postponement of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper scrutiny to April 22

    Amethi Returning Officer Ram Manohar Mishra has ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22. 
    An Independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, has filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in Rahul's candidature. "There are three basic issues we have raised," Ravi Prakash, who is Lal's lawyer, told ANI today. One of the issues he has raised is on the "basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein he has declared himself a UK citizen," Prakash alleged. 

  • Apr 20, 01:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajendra Singh Patel from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

    (Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajendra Singh Patel from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.
  • Apr 20, 01:14 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 01:12 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: I challenge those who questioned the bravery of our soldiers that if you have courage, go among the people in the elections and discuss about revenge of the martyrs of Pulwama attack, question the Army's power. They will not do this.

  • Apr 20, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Five years ago, a government came into power that was voted in with a big majority. In all their wisdom, people of our country placed their faith and hopes in the BJP government. That government, from the moment it came to power, began to betray that faith. They began to believe that power belonged to them and not people. The first indication of this gross misunderstanding came when their own President declared shortly after the election that promise of Rs 15 Lakh in every bank account was just for sake of elections, what he called a 'jumla': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad, Kerala (ANI)

  • Apr 20, 12:53 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 12:42 PM (IST)

    No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Congress leader

    Congress candidate from North Goa Lok Sabha seat, Girish Chodankar, has claimed that there was no sympathy wave for the ruling BJP after the death of four-time chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
    "Contrary to the expectations of the BJP leaders, there is no sympathy wave for the party after Parrikar's death," Chodankar told PTI.

  • Apr 20, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 12:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Pandhari Yadav from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency

    (Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party has fielded Pandhari Yadav from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency
  • Apr 20, 11:59 AM (IST)
  • Apr 20, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Anna Hazare

    Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has called for large-scale electoral reforms in the country to remove poll-related malpractices and to cleanse the system.
    The 81-year-old activist lamented that lack of awareness among voters and focus of political parties on winning the elections by hook or crook has led to the degeneration of politics, and he saw no bright future for the country if the situation continued. (PTI)

  • Apr 20, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Supaul, Bihar at 11.30 am

  • Apr 20, 11:06 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: TMC, Left front and Congress indulge in politics of discrimination. On the other hand, our government believe in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". The schemes of our governments are benefitting the poor and marginalized from all communities.

  • Apr 20, 11:03 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: When our jawans entered Pakistan and killed the terrorists, then "Didi" was among those who asked for proof. If she wants to find evidence, then find proof of chit fund scam.

