Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, forgives those who turned ‘Lok Shahi to Tana Shahi’

Apr 06, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
People have to choose between honest and corrupt governments: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said people have to decide whether they want to choose an honest and principled government committed to development of all, or a corrupt and unprincipled one.
"It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP.
I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri LK Advani.
I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it.
I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others.
Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, Rahul Gandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi's RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind.": said Shatrughan Sinha in a series of tweet while confirming his exit from the BJP
JUST IN | Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
We have well-thought policies and have good intentions. Because of this we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalized people of the society: PM Modi
The BJD govt has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under Ayushman yojana. It shows that they have evil and doubtful intentions: PM Modi
The discrimination that the BJD government in Odisha is doing on the basis of the area, the same discrimination Congress and its allies have done for decades with the whole East India: PM Modi
In Jharkhand, the development has reached every corner. Now, they don't have to migrate to other states. They have options to earn a livelihood in their state. This is what happens when you have the same govt in the state and the centre: PM Modi
No party ever thought of carrying out air strike and surgical strike. It's indicative of strengthening India. A strong govt is necessary for strong and empowered India: PM Modi
Today BJP flag is flying proudly in regions where it was unimaginable at one point of time. BJP is the biggest democratic organization in the world. We are now a strong option to Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress: PM Modi
Today, BJP has govt in all four corners of the country. People have embraced the BJP and it's in their heart. It's one of the largest democratic political party. People from all section of the society are becoming part of the BJP: PM Modi
In Kerala and West Bengal, our karyakartas are killed every now and then. However, it doesn't deter BJP karyakartas: PM Modi
Today is the 40th founding day of BJP. It's not made of borrowed ideology from outside. It has taken birth from the aspirations of the people of India. We aren't based on a family or money. Karyakartas (volunteers) and their hard work have made this party: PM Modi
People told me that it is for the first time that any Prime Minister has come to Sundargarh. But even today no prime minister has come here, he is the 'Pradhan Sewak' of Odisha, who has come to take blessings from his owners: PM Modi
JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Sundargarh, Odisha
Tribal dominated Koraput LS seat to witness triangular fight
A Congress bastion for decades till 2009 when it slipped into BJD control, the tribal dominated Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in south Odisha is set to witness a keen triangular contest in the coming polls.
An intense battle appears to be on the cards with BJP fielding tribal heavyweight Jayaram Pangi, who had snatched the seat from Congress in 2009 as a BJD nominee defeating veteran leader and nine-time MP Giridhar Gamang.
While Pangi is in the BJP camp this time, BJD nominee Kaushalya Hikaka and Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka are set to fight their maiden electoral battle in Koraput, where voting is slated to be held in the first phase on April 11. (PTI)
UPDATE | The Election Commission has decided to consult its legal experts before taking a final decision on whether to restrain the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till the Lok Sabha polls are over. (PTI)
JUST IN | BJP President Amit Shah is holding a road show in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad
JUST IN | EC expresses displeasure over Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar's comments on Congress' Nyay scheme, calls it a violation of poll code.