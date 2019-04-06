Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, forgives those who turned ‘Lok Shahi to Tana Shahi’

"It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP.

I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri LK Advani.

I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it.

I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others.

Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, Rahul Gandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi's RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind.": said Shatrughan Sinha in a series of tweet while confirming his exit from the BJP