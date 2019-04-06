App
Politics
Apr 06, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: BJD, Congress use poor for politics, says PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 06, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Kannauj in presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan. BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra was also present.

    (Image: ANI)

    Samajwadi Party's candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Kannauj in presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan. BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra was also present. (Image: ANI)
  • Apr 06, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they will do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises, more than the said ones: Naidu (ANI)

  • Apr 06, 02:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto

  • Apr 06, 02:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 01:42 PM (IST)

    This election isn't for electing an MLA, MP or a PM. It's for building a New India and the future of your children: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Once our govt is formed in the state and the Centre, Odisha will be recognized for tourism instead of migration of masses: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Mahanadi flows here but the region has no water or irrigation system. The farmers have to sell their paddy and cotton at dirt price when the centre has decided to provide 1.5 times of production cost. What has led to this situation in Odisha?: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Congress has planned to implement policy that will lead to inflation. Senior leaders of Congress have been heard stating that the middle-class are selfish. They want to burden them with heavy taxes: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:34 PM (IST)

    Generation after generations the Congress was able to give only slogans for the eradication of poverty. People got poorer and their ministers got richer: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Actually, Congress and BJD use the poor for politics. This is the reason a large part of India including Odisha was under immense poverty for so many decades: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:32 PM (IST)

  • Apr 06, 01:26 PM (IST)

    I have travelled across India and I've seen a wave. But some people can't see this massive wave: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:25 PM (IST)

    People support and trust me because I've given free LPG connection to the women and free electricity connection to the needy: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:25 PM (IST)

    With the country's prime minister, I am also an MP of Varanasi and therefore I have special attachment from this place because both Swarnapur and Varanasi are the city of Mahadev (Lord Shiva): PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 01:19 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 12:51 PM (IST)

    "It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. 
    I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri LK Advani.
    I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it.
    I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others.
    Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, Rahul Gandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi's RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind.": said Shatrughan Sinha in a series of tweet while confirming his exit from the BJP

  • Apr 06, 12:48 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 12:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress

  • Apr 06, 12:24 PM (IST)
  • Apr 06, 12:01 PM (IST)

    We have well-thought policies and have good intentions. Because of this we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalized people of the society: PM Modi 

  • Apr 06, 12:01 PM (IST)

    The BJD govt has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under Ayushman yojana. It shows that they have evil and doubtful intentions: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 12:00 PM (IST)

    The discrimination that the BJD government in Odisha is doing on the basis of the area, the same discrimination Congress and its allies have done for decades with the whole East India: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:59 AM (IST)

    In Jharkhand, the development has reached every corner. Now, they don't have to migrate to other states. They have options to earn a livelihood in their state. This is what happens when you have the same govt in the state and the centre: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:52 AM (IST)

    No party ever thought of carrying out air strike and surgical strike. It's indicative of strengthening India. A strong govt is necessary for strong and empowered India: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Today BJP flag is flying proudly in regions where it was unimaginable at one point of time. BJP is the biggest democratic organization in the world. We are now a strong option to Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Today, BJP has govt in all four corners of the country. People have embraced the BJP and it's in their heart. It's one of the largest democratic political party. People from all section of the society are becoming part of the BJP: PM Modi 

  • Apr 06, 11:44 AM (IST)

    In Kerala and West Bengal, our karyakartas are killed every now and then. However, it doesn't deter BJP karyakartas: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Today is the 40th founding day of BJP. It's not made of borrowed ideology from outside. It has taken birth from the aspirations of the people of India. We aren't based on a family or money. Karyakartas (volunteers) and their hard work have made this party: PM Modi

  • Apr 06, 11:31 AM (IST)

    People told me that it is for the first time that any Prime Minister has come to Sundargarh. But even today no prime minister has come here, he is the 'Pradhan Sewak' of Odisha, who has come to take blessings from his owners: PM Modi

