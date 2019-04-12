App
Politics
Apr 12, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Faulty EVMs delay election proceedings in Andhra Pradesh, voting continues till midnight

LIVE updates of the first phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in four states

highlights

  • Apr 12, 09:04 AM (IST)

    No political content on NaMo TV without pre-certification: EC tells Delhi CEO

    The Election Commission said since NaMo TV is sponsored by the BJP all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents being displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
    The poll panel said any political content has to be permitted by the local media certification committee "strictly in accordance with the EC's instructions in this regard". (PTI)

  • Apr 12, 08:55 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi will address three mega rallies today:

    >Ahmednagar, Maharashtra at 11 am
    >Gangavathi, Karnataka at 3 pm
    >Kozhikode, Kerala at 6.30 pm

  • Apr 12, 08:23 AM (IST)

    15 EVMs damaged; EC to take action against culprits

    A total of 15 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged due to vandalism in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 11, the Election Commission said.
    While there were six reports of EVM damage from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh reported five matters, one each were from West Bengal and Bihar and two from Manipur. (PTI)

  • Apr 12, 08:16 AM (IST)

    Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm


    Polling was going on late night on April 11 in over 300 booths in different districts of Andhra Pradesh as faulty EVMs hampered voting in the day.
    In more than 380 booths, technical glitches in EVMs hampered polling during the days. As a result scores of voters returned home after a long wait.
    After the authorities rectified the defects and replaced some of the faulty EVMs, the poll process resumed.
    The voters who reached respective polling stations before the scheduled close were being allowed to fulfil their obligation. (PTI)

  • Apr 12, 08:03 AM (IST)

    India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter

    Conversations around elections kept Twitter buzzing over the last one month with over 45 million tweets being shared, the microblogging platform said Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the "most mentioned figure" during this first phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 conversations on Twitter, it said in a statement.

    Read the full article here

  • Apr 11, 10:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 10:24 PM (IST)

     EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements 

    EC writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi over broadcast of NaMo TV/Content TV, states 'It has been confirmed by you that there has not been any pre-certification of the content being displayed on NaMo TV/Content TV, by the MCMC Committee in your office'.

     
    Letter states 'any political publicity content, being displayed on electronic media without requisite certification from competent authority should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with EC instructions in this regard'

    Election Commission directs him to ensure implementation of the Commission's said instructions and send a compliance report immediately. 

    – ANI

  • Apr 11, 10:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV.  Says, all NAMO TV ads to be cleared by media panel, sources have told CNN News18. 

  • Apr 11, 09:52 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Election Commission sends notices to BSP chief Mayawati and UP CM Yogi Adityanath over their speeches delivered in Deoband (Saharanpur) on 7 April and 9 April respectively, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

  • Apr 11, 09:35 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 09:06 PM (IST)

    Update:

    Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra: Polling could not take place at four polling stations of Gadchiroli as the polling teams could not reach there. These are naxal-affected areas. EC will go for re-poll in these four polling stations.

  • Apr 11, 08:52 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:52 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 07:40 PM (IST)

    Voter Turnout:

    #Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1 seat) - 70.67% 

    #Andhra Pradesh (25 seats) - 66% 

    #Chhattisgarh (1 seat) - 56%

     #Telangana (17 seats) - 60%

     #Uttarakhand (5 seats) - 57.85%

     #Jammu & Kashmir (2 seats) - 54.49%
     

    #Sikkim (1 seat) - 69%

     Mizoram (1 seat) - 60%

     Nagaland (1 seat) - 78%

     Manipur (1 seat) - 78.2%

     Tripura (1 seat) - 81.8%

     Assam (5 seats) - 68%

     West Bengal (2 seats) - 81%.

     Final turnout is expected to rise.

  • Apr 11, 07:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 07:31 PM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 07:09 PM (IST)

    Umesh Sinha, Deputy Election Commissioner: The first phase has been successfully concluded. Polling was peaceful, except a few sporadic incidents

  • Apr 11, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Update: Two security personnel have been injured in an IED blast and firing by Naxals in Etapalli of Gadchiroli district when they were returning to the base camp along with the polling party today. The injured jawans are being brought to Nagpur, reports news agency ANI. 

  • Apr 11, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Voter turnout till 5 pm 

    Bihar: 50.26%

    Telangana: 60.57%

    Meghalaya: 62%

    Uttar Pradesh: 59.77%

    Manipur: 78.20%

    Lakshadweep: 65.9%

    Assam: 68%

  • Apr 11, 06:21 PM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The Election commission, which acted actively in transferring the officials, couldn't maintain EVMs & VVPATs. They've failed. You (voters) had to face troubles in the scorching heat. I'm very disappointed & feeling bad about it. However, I once again appeal to all of you to cast your vote. 

  • Apr 11, 06:09 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 05:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP: In Uttar Pradesh today, the police and administration stopped members of Dalit community from casting votes. We've registered complaint with Election Commission regarding this & requested immediate action. We've told EC that higher-ups had a hand in this

  • Apr 11, 05:33 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 05:32 PM (IST)

    Zero polling reported in 15 booths in Chitrakonda and Mathili blocks of Malkangiri district in Odisha, suspected due to Maoist fear, News18 as reported. 

  • Apr 11, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Police and Maoists exchange fire in Narayanpur. One Maoist dead, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 11, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Update: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has registered a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) demanding action against R Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, for violating model of code of conduct by posting Congress party press releases on social media, reports news agency ANI. 

