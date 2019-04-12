Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Faulty EVMs delay election proceedings in Andhra Pradesh, voting continues till midnight

EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements



EC writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi over broadcast of NaMo TV/Content TV, states 'It has been confirmed by you that there has not been any pre-certification of the content being displayed on NaMo TV/Content TV, by the MCMC Committee in your office'.





Letter states 'any political publicity content, being displayed on electronic media without requisite certification from competent authority should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with EC instructions in this regard'



Election Commission directs him to ensure implementation of the Commission's said instructions and send a compliance report immediately.

– ANI