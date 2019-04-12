Lok Sabha polls tracker LIVE: Faulty EVMs delay election proceedings in Andhra Pradesh, voting continues till midnight

Live now
Apr 12, 2019 08:11 AM IST
highlights
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
No political content on NaMo TV without pre-certification: EC tells Delhi CEO
The Election Commission said since NaMo TV is sponsored by the BJP all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents being displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
The poll panel said any political content has to be permitted by the local media certification committee "strictly in accordance with the EC's instructions in this regard". (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi will address three mega rallies today:
>Ahmednagar, Maharashtra at 11 am
>Gangavathi, Karnataka at 3 pm
>Kozhikode, Kerala at 6.30 pm
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Voters defy Maoists as Bastar seat records 57% turnout
Defying Maoists' call to boycott elections, voters n April 11 came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh, where an estimated 57 percent turnout was recorded.
15 EVMs damaged; EC to take action against culprits
A total of 15 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged due to vandalism in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 11, the Election Commission said.
While there were six reports of EVM damage from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh reported five matters, one each were from West Bengal and Bihar and two from Manipur. (PTI)
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
Polling was going on late night on April 11 in over 300 booths in different districts of Andhra Pradesh as faulty EVMs hampered voting in the day.
In more than 380 booths, technical glitches in EVMs hampered polling during the days. As a result scores of voters returned home after a long wait.
After the authorities rectified the defects and replaced some of the faulty EVMs, the poll process resumed.
The voters who reached respective polling stations before the scheduled close were being allowed to fulfil their obligation. (PTI)
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
Conversations around elections kept Twitter buzzing over the last one month with over 45 million tweets being shared, the microblogging platform said Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the "most mentioned figure" during this first phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 conversations on Twitter, it said in a statement.
Read the full article here
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
EC writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi over broadcast of NaMo TV/Content TV, states 'It has been confirmed by you that there has not been any pre-certification of the content being displayed on NaMo TV/Content TV, by the MCMC Committee in your office'.
Letter states 'any political publicity content, being displayed on electronic media without requisite certification from competent authority should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with EC instructions in this regard'
Election Commission directs him to ensure implementation of the Commission's said instructions and send a compliance report immediately.
– ANI
JUST IN | EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV. Says, all NAMO TV ads to be cleared by media panel, sources have told CNN News18.
JUST IN | Election Commission sends notices to BSP chief Mayawati and UP CM Yogi Adityanath over their speeches delivered in Deoband (Saharanpur) on 7 April and 9 April respectively, violating the Model Code of Conduct.
Update:
Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra: Polling could not take place at four polling stations of Gadchiroli as the polling teams could not reach there. These are naxal-affected areas. EC will go for re-poll in these four polling stations.
Voter Turnout:
#Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1 seat) - 70.67%
#Andhra Pradesh (25 seats) - 66%
#Chhattisgarh (1 seat) - 56%
#Telangana (17 seats) - 60%
#Uttarakhand (5 seats) - 57.85%
#Jammu & Kashmir (2 seats) - 54.49%
#Sikkim (1 seat) - 69%
Mizoram (1 seat) - 60%
Nagaland (1 seat) - 78%
Manipur (1 seat) - 78.2%
Tripura (1 seat) - 81.8%
Assam (5 seats) - 68%
West Bengal (2 seats) - 81%.
Final turnout is expected to rise.
Umesh Sinha, Deputy Election Commissioner: The first phase has been successfully concluded. Polling was peaceful, except a few sporadic incidents
Update: Two security personnel have been injured in an IED blast and firing by Naxals in Etapalli of Gadchiroli district when they were returning to the base camp along with the polling party today. The injured jawans are being brought to Nagpur, reports news agency ANI.
Voter turnout till 5 pm
Bihar: 50.26%
Telangana: 60.57%
Meghalaya: 62%
Uttar Pradesh: 59.77%
Manipur: 78.20%
Lakshadweep: 65.9%
Assam: 68%
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The Election commission, which acted actively in transferring the officials, couldn't maintain EVMs & VVPATs. They've failed. You (voters) had to face troubles in the scorching heat. I'm very disappointed & feeling bad about it. However, I once again appeal to all of you to cast your vote.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: First phase polling ends in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh
Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency in neighbouring Chhattisgarh came to an end at 5 pm on April 11.
Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP: In Uttar Pradesh today, the police and administration stopped members of Dalit community from casting votes. We've registered complaint with Election Commission regarding this & requested immediate action. We've told EC that higher-ups had a hand in this
Zero polling reported in 15 booths in Chitrakonda and Mathili blocks of Malkangiri district in Odisha, suspected due to Maoist fear, News18 as reported.
Police and Maoists exchange fire in Narayanpur. One Maoist dead, News18 has reported.
Update: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has registered a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) demanding action against R Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, for violating model of code of conduct by posting Congress party press releases on social media, reports news agency ANI.