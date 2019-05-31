App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results | How has NOTA fared this year?

NOTA vote is known to make a difference, especially in places where the victory margin is small

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the conclusion of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the mandate of a majority of the people was clear. Over 60 percent of the 90 crore eligible voters exercised their right to franchise.

However, there was a minuscule percentage of people who weren’t convinced with any of the candidates contesting from their constituencies and decided to press the NOTA (None Of The Above) button.

Most sceptics of NOTA believe that it is an ineffective tool as, in India, NOTA does not give its citizens the right to reject. That is to say, that the candidate with the maximum number of votes wins the election irrespective of the number of NOTA votes polled.

Close

Yet, the NOTA vote is known to make a difference, especially in places where the victory margin is small. Despite cynicism against NOTA and a consistently small percentage of voters casting the NOTA vote, it has managed to canvass an alternative narrative in many constituencies.

related news

This year, the most NOTA votes were pulled in the state of West Bengal at 5.64 lakh votes. This was followed by Maharashtra (4.88 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh with 4.69 lakh votes, which was more than both the BJP and the Congress. This implies, had the NOTA votes gone to either of the national party, their vote share would have increased significantly.

In Gujarat, over 4 lakh votes were pulled in favour of NOTA, more than the combined vote share of the BSP, the NCP and the CPI.

NOTA

In fact, in many states, the number of votes pulled by NOTA were more than the Communist Party of India. These include Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The least number of NOTA votes were pulled in Delhi at over 45,000 votes. Delhi is known to vote its party with a certain single-mindedness and that party generally ends up forming the government.
First Published on May 31, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NOTA #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.