Lok Sabha election results | How has NOTA fared this year?

With the conclusion of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the mandate of a majority of the people was clear. Over 60 percent of the 90 crore eligible voters exercised their right to franchise.

However, there was a minuscule percentage of people who weren’t convinced with any of the candidates contesting from their constituencies and decided to press the NOTA (None Of The Above) button.

Most sceptics of NOTA believe that it is an ineffective tool as, in India, NOTA does not give its citizens the right to reject. That is to say, that the candidate with the maximum number of votes wins the election irrespective of the number of NOTA votes polled.

Yet, the NOTA vote is known to make a difference, especially in places where the victory margin is small. Despite cynicism against NOTA and a consistently small percentage of voters casting the NOTA vote, it has managed to canvass an alternative narrative in many constituencies.

This year, the most NOTA votes were pulled in the state of West Bengal at 5.64 lakh votes. This was followed by Maharashtra (4.88 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh with 4.69 lakh votes, which was more than both the BJP and the Congress. This implies, had the NOTA votes gone to either of the national party, their vote share would have increased significantly.

In Gujarat, over 4 lakh votes were pulled in favour of NOTA, more than the combined vote share of the BSP, the NCP and the CPI.

In fact, in many states, the number of votes pulled by NOTA were more than the Communist Party of India. These include Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The least number of NOTA votes were pulled in Delhi at over 45,000 votes. Delhi is known to vote its party with a certain single-mindedness and that party generally ends up forming the government.