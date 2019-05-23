Lok Sabha election results 2019: PM Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik, Jagan Mohan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after their victories in the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, respectively.



Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing

him the very best for the next term.

ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣିଥରେ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ନବୀନ ବାବୁଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଆଗାମୀ ଶାସନକାଳ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅଜସ୍ର ଶୁଭେଛା । @Naveen_Odisha — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," PM Modi tweeted.

As of 4.25 pm, Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was leading in 109 Assembly constituencies in the coastal state, where the state polls and and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously.

BJD was leading in 14 while the BJP was leading in seven of the state's 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Patnaik is set for a fifth term as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Congratulating Jagan Mohan Reddy for a "remarkable win" in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi wished the YSRCP chief for a "successful tenure".



Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure. ప్రియమైన @ysjagan, ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ లో ఘన విజయాన్ని సాధించినందుకు అభినందనలు. మీ పదవీ కాలం విజయవంతం కావాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. మీకు ఇవే శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

YSRCP swept through the state, leading in 151 of the state's 175 Assembly constituencies, as of 4.25 pm. The party was leading in 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to register a landslide victory in the general elections, having taken a lead over 290 seats across India on its own, above the halfway-mark of 272. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seemed to be winning over 340 parliamentary seats.