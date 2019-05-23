App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019: PM Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik, Jagan Mohan Reddy

BJP-led NDA seems to be set for a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after their victories in the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, respectively.

"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," PM Modi tweeted.

As of 4.25 pm, Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was leading in 109 Assembly constituencies in the coastal state, where the state polls and and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously.

BJD was leading in 14 while the BJP was leading in seven of the state's 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Patnaik is set for a fifth term as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Congratulating Jagan Mohan Reddy for a "remarkable win" in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi wished the YSRCP chief for a "successful tenure".

YSRCP swept through the state, leading in 151 of the state's 175 Assembly constituencies, as of 4.25 pm. The party was leading in 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to register a landslide victory in the general elections, having taken a lead over 290 seats across India on its own, above the halfway-mark of 272. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seemed to be winning over 340 parliamentary seats.

First Published on May 23, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

