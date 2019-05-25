App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Opposition family scions suffer losses in polls, most from NDA taste success

Significant among those vanquished is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who lost Amethi, his party's political bastion, which has been with the family for 39 years since his uncle Sanjay Gandhi won the seat in 1980.

PTI
As BJP's saffron surge swept the country, many opposition political family scions bit the dust in the Lok Sabha elections, while most from the NDA tasted success. Significant among those vanquished is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who lost Amethi, his party's political bastion, which has been with the family for 39 years since his uncle Sanjay Gandhi won the seat in 1980.

Rajiv Gandhi won the seat in a bypoll in 1981 and retained it in 1984, 1989 and 1991, but he was assassinated that year. Captain Satish Sharma, a friend of the Gandhi family, won the constituency won the seat in the 1991 bypoll and then in 1996, but the seat was wrested from him by BJP's Sanjay Singh in 1998.

A year later, Sonia Gandhi entered politics and won the Amethi seat which she retained till 2004. Rahul Gandhi won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Four-time Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia lost his stronghold over Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a seat that was also held by his father, former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia. The Congress had been in power in the seat since 1999.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son and Indian National Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda, lost his family seat in a see-saw battle with BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma. Hooda was the youngest politician when he entered Parliament in 2005.

In Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar's son Parth, Murli Deora's son Milind Deora and Shankarrao Chavan's son Ashok Chavan conceded defeat from Maval, Mumbai South and Nanded constituencies, respectively. The Nationalist Congress Party secured the Baramati seat in Maharashtra with its chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule winning by 1,55,774 votes.

Down south, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, lost from Mandya.

From Samajwadi Party's first family, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav won from Mainpuri and Azamgarh respectively, but Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav lost out on the Kannauj seat.

The stars, however, did not favour the other famous couple in the fray, former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who was fighting on a Congress ticket in Patna Sahib, and his wife Poonam Sinha, a debutante on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow.

Shatrughan Sinha lost to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Poonam lost to Rajnath Singh who polled over 3.47 lakh votes more than her.

The LJP president's son Chirag also won in Jamui by 2,41,049 votes.

Vying for the Malda North seat in West Bengal were cousins -- Trinamool Congress' Mausam Noor and Congress' Isha Khan Choudhury -- but the constituency was eventually bagged by BJP candidate Khagen Murmu, who won by 84,288 votes.

In Andhra Pradesh's Aruku, daughter V Shruti Devi of the Congress was pitted against her father Kishore Chandra Deo of the TDP. The seat finally went to YSR Congress' Goddeti Madhavi.

BJP's Maneka and Varun Gandhi retained their seats in Sultanpur and Pilibhit, respectively, which they had swapped this time. Both these seats have been held by the mother and son duo earlier.

Others like the Paswans of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fared impressively in Bihar. While Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Ramchandra Paswan won from Samastipur, his other bother Pashu Pati Kumar Paras sealed a win in Hajipur.

Both Pankaja Munde, daughter of Gopinath Munde and Poonam Mahajan son of Pramod Mahajan won their seats. Harsimrat Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal also won their seats.

First Published on May 25, 2019 09:00 am

#Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

