App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Modi chemistry trounces all caste arithmetic

In his first address after winning the elections on May 23, PM Modi had said, “There will be only two castes from now on – the first: poor; and the second: those who want to alleviate poverty”

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Whatsapp

The BJP’s sweeping majority at the Centre, as well as in individual states, has underlined an important aspect – unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many parties had come together, on the basis of the support they enjoy, and formed formidable alliances to oust the BJP. But PM Modi’s saffron tsunami has not only washed out its adversaries, but also seems to have blurred caste lines, making a monolith of a spectrum of communities, which are now bound by their adulation for Modi.

In several states, where caste sentiments are heightened, Opposition parties depended on precise arithmetic to ensure victory. To their surprise, in such states especially, the Opposition parties were decimated and the BJP, in an almost caste-agnostic manner enjoyed mammoth success.

Uttar Pradesh

related news

In Uttar Pradesh, arch nemeses Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had come together for the first time in two and a half decades after the infamous Guest House Incident of 1995. In 2018, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujam Samaj Party had come together to attempt a test run during the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls. The two parties had realized their combined vote share is more than the saffron party, and so decided to contest together. After their experiment succeeded, the SP-BSP combine decided to fight the general elections together on the ‘Gorakhpur model’, confident that the caste dynamic in the state will add to their combined vote share.

While the SP targeted their traditional voter base of Yadavs, the BSP stuck to its support base of Dalits. However, with Yadavs dominating the SP and Jatavs dominating the BSP, the non-Yadav, non-Jatav Dalits were unhappy with the SP-BSP combine. Add to that the upper castes (Brahmin-Bania-Thakurs), and the arithmetic turned favourable for the BJP.

Read Also | Writing on the wall for senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh?

The Gorakhpur model failed to replicate pan-Uttar Pradesh, with BJP winning 62 seats, nine less than their 2014 tally. Not only this, the saffron party improved their vote share from 42.6 percent to 49.6 percent, when the SP-BSP-RLD combine polled around 39 percent votes. With this, the Mandal politics were laid to rest in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar

In Bihar, the contest was tight between the BJP-JD(U) combine and the RJD-led gathbandhan.

The BJP-JD(U) support base included upper castes, Kurmis (Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar belongs to the Kurmi community), Dalits and Most Backward Classes, which form 51 percent of Bihar’s population.

Meanwhile, the RJD-led gathbandhan, which was a tedious alliance of seven political parties including the Congress, calculated their support base to be Muslim-Yadav combination, Mahadalits, Kushwahas and Mallahs, which forms around 49 percent of the combination.

The smaller regional parties that formed the gathbandhan – Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Jitin Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Mukesh Sahani’s VIP, CPIML and Sharad Yadav’s LJD – proved to be weak links with their inadequate adulation among the masses. The RJD-led gathbandhan nosedived in Bihar, with Lalu Prasad’s party getting nil votes. The result indicates that in Bihar too, a new consciousness has germinated where people are no longer fooled by promises of social justice.

Read Also |  What the result means for BJP's allies

BJP recorded a similar victory in Jharkhand, with the Opposition parties led by Shibu Soren’s JMM getting only two seats.

Delhi

In Delhi, the BJP has a traditional following among Punjabi Khatris, Sikhs, Brahmins and Jats. The Gujjars, Muslims and Dalits had shifted from the Congress to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP during the 2015 Assembly elections. Regardless, all seven seats were won by the BJP, which also improved its vote share from 46.6 percent in 2014 to 56.6 percent in 2019.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, the BJP won 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats, improving both their vote share and seat tally. The Congress, on the other hand, was reduced to a solo seat from nine in 2014. Not only this, the BJP won from all reserved seats, a traditional stronghold of the Congress. The saffron party even wrested the Old Mysuru belt from the Gowdas, splitting the Vokaligga vote and consolidating the Lingayat vote.

Read Also | Amit Shah: The orchestrator of BJP’s resounding victory

With the BJP embarking on a Presidential style of campaigning for brand Modi, the Opposition – most of them suffering from infighting – seemed feeble before the tall leader that Modi was being projected as.

In his first address after winning the elections on May 23 from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi had said, “There will be only two castes from now on – the first: poor; and the second: those who want to alleviate poverty,” – an indication of BJP's agenda of rising above identity politics.
First Published on May 27, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Bihar #General Elections 2019 #Karnataka #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Rashtriya Janata Dal #SP-BSP Alliance #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and A ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on ...

Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, wat ...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with K ...

Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vi ...

In Pics, England vs Afghanistan Warm-up Match

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over

Japan to Buy 105 F-35 US Stealth Warplanes, Says Donald Trump

Telangana Sizzles, Ramagundam Hottest at 47.2 Degrees Celsius

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie

As Rahul Schools Gehlot for Keeping His Son Over Cong, Rumblings Surfa ...

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister P S Golay Announces Five-day Wor ...

German Court Orders Fines for 'Sharia Police' Group

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.