Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Modi chemistry trounces all caste arithmetic

The BJP’s sweeping majority at the Centre, as well as in individual states, has underlined an important aspect – unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many parties had come together, on the basis of the support they enjoy, and formed formidable alliances to oust the BJP. But PM Modi’s saffron tsunami has not only washed out its adversaries, but also seems to have blurred caste lines, making a monolith of a spectrum of communities, which are now bound by their adulation for Modi.

In several states, where caste sentiments are heightened, Opposition parties depended on precise arithmetic to ensure victory. To their surprise, in such states especially, the Opposition parties were decimated and the BJP, in an almost caste-agnostic manner enjoyed mammoth success.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, arch nemeses Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had come together for the first time in two and a half decades after the infamous Guest House Incident of 1995. In 2018, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujam Samaj Party had come together to attempt a test run during the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls. The two parties had realized their combined vote share is more than the saffron party, and so decided to contest together. After their experiment succeeded, the SP-BSP combine decided to fight the general elections together on the ‘Gorakhpur model’, confident that the caste dynamic in the state will add to their combined vote share.

While the SP targeted their traditional voter base of Yadavs, the BSP stuck to its support base of Dalits. However, with Yadavs dominating the SP and Jatavs dominating the BSP, the non-Yadav, non-Jatav Dalits were unhappy with the SP-BSP combine. Add to that the upper castes (Brahmin-Bania-Thakurs), and the arithmetic turned favourable for the BJP.

The Gorakhpur model failed to replicate pan-Uttar Pradesh, with BJP winning 62 seats, nine less than their 2014 tally. Not only this, the saffron party improved their vote share from 42.6 percent to 49.6 percent, when the SP-BSP-RLD combine polled around 39 percent votes. With this, the Mandal politics were laid to rest in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar

In Bihar, the contest was tight between the BJP-JD(U) combine and the RJD-led gathbandhan.

The BJP-JD(U) support base included upper castes, Kurmis (Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar belongs to the Kurmi community), Dalits and Most Backward Classes, which form 51 percent of Bihar’s population.

Meanwhile, the RJD-led gathbandhan, which was a tedious alliance of seven political parties including the Congress, calculated their support base to be Muslim-Yadav combination, Mahadalits, Kushwahas and Mallahs, which forms around 49 percent of the combination.

The smaller regional parties that formed the gathbandhan – Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Jitin Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Mukesh Sahani’s VIP, CPIML and Sharad Yadav’s LJD – proved to be weak links with their inadequate adulation among the masses. The RJD-led gathbandhan nosedived in Bihar, with Lalu Prasad’s party getting nil votes. The result indicates that in Bihar too, a new consciousness has germinated where people are no longer fooled by promises of social justice.

BJP recorded a similar victory in Jharkhand, with the Opposition parties led by Shibu Soren’s JMM getting only two seats.

Delhi

In Delhi, the BJP has a traditional following among Punjabi Khatris, Sikhs, Brahmins and Jats. The Gujjars, Muslims and Dalits had shifted from the Congress to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP during the 2015 Assembly elections. Regardless, all seven seats were won by the BJP, which also improved its vote share from 46.6 percent in 2014 to 56.6 percent in 2019.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, the BJP won 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats, improving both their vote share and seat tally. The Congress, on the other hand, was reduced to a solo seat from nine in 2014. Not only this, the BJP won from all reserved seats, a traditional stronghold of the Congress. The saffron party even wrested the Old Mysuru belt from the Gowdas, splitting the Vokaligga vote and consolidating the Lingayat vote.

With the BJP embarking on a Presidential style of campaigning for brand Modi, the Opposition – most of them suffering from infighting – seemed feeble before the tall leader that Modi was being projected as.

In his first address after winning the elections on May 23 from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi had said, “There will be only two castes from now on – the first: poor; and the second: those who want to alleviate poverty,” – an indication of BJP's agenda of rising above identity politics.