Lok Sabha election results 2019: Early trends spell bad news for Congress

Early trends from the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on May 23 painted a grim picture for the Indian National Congress. Congress was leading in about 58 Lok Sabha constituencies out of the 490-odd seats from where the leads were coming in.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in over 310 constituencies, far above the ‘magic number’ 272. BJP itself was leading in over 260 seats.

As of 9.35 am, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trailing from his home turf Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was leading from his second seat -- Wayanad, Kerala. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi was leading from Rae Bareli by a small margin.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was earlier reported to be trailing, while the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan was reported to be leading from Thiruvanathapuram. Tharoor, however, caught up and is now leading from the constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading in most seats it contested in Tamil Nadu. Party leader Kanimozhi was leading from Thoothukudi.

In Karnataka, trends have spelled bad news for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance with veteran Mallikarjun Kharge trailing from Kalaburagi. The JD(S) was seen to be putting up a better show with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda leading from Tumkur seat and grandson, Prajwal Revanna leading from Hassan. But, Deve Gowda's younger grandson and CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil was trailing from Mandya.

In Mumbai, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was trailing from Mumbai North, while Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing from the Scindia family bastion of Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

In Kerala, however, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was reported leading in all 20 seats.

These leads/trails are based on early trends and could change significantly as the counting progresses.