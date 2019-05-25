Lok Sabha election results 2019: Congress Working Committee meets to review poll debacle

Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met here. The Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is being attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of party-ruled states and other top leaders from across the country.

The meeting will go into the reasons behind the party's defeat and discuss why as to its poll narrative failed to convince the people to vote in its favour.

The Congress president is expected to offer resignation taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the polls.

Though the party improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. The party could not open its account in 18 states and Union Territories.