App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Congress Working Committee meets to review poll debacle

The meeting will go into the reasons behind the party's defeat and discuss why as to its poll narrative failed to convince the people to vote in its favour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met here. The Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is being attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of party-ruled states and other top leaders from across the country.

The meeting will go into the reasons behind the party's defeat and discuss why as to its poll narrative failed to convince the people to vote in its favour.

The Congress president is expected to offer resignation taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the polls.

Though the party improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. The party could not open its account in 18 states and Union Territories.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Karnataka CET 2019 Result Declared at kea.kar.nic.in, How to Check

Virat Kohli Poses With Harry Kane, Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Out Old Che ...

Virat Kohli Starts #BFFChallenge, Internet Swoons Over His Dance Moves

Summer special 2019: Here are Tips to Keep the House Cool Without AC

Cow Vigilantes Thrash 2 Muslim Youths on Suspicion of Carrying Beef in ...

Virat Kohli Meets England Footballer Harry Kane

Curfew Continues in Parts of Kashmir for Second Day Post Militant Zaki ...

Karisma Kapoor Welcomes Ranbir's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt to the Family w ...

Surat Fire Case Handed Over to Crime Branch, 1 Coaching Class Operator ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

US President Trump and PM Modi to meet at G-20 Summit in June

Narendra Modi 2.0: What does a historic win mean for the US, China and ...

Hundreds of counterfeit Crocs products seized and 2 arrested during ra ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Narendra Modi beats opposition with a ...

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Gomathi Marimuthu's doping episode raises doubts on NADA's work; reaso ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Queer Take: What I don't talk about when I talk about being a city ...

Apple iOS 12.3.1 comes with fixes for VoLTE and the Messages app issue ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.