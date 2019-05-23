Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP set to sweep Karnataka. Is JD(S)-Congress looking at leadership change?

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its way to sweep Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the current HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state will be under pressure. This could lead to a change in leadership.

After three rounds of counting, BJP was clearly leading in 23 out of the 28 constituencies. BJP’s young candidate Tejasvi Surya, was also leading in Bengaluru South.

The leads were in line with exit polls that predicted anywhere between 21-23 seats for the BJP. Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress were leading in only five.

This could be the biggest ever mandate for BJP in Karnataka. In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, while Congress won nine and JD(S) two.

What could it mean for the coalition? This could mean the collapse of the one-year old HD Kumaraswamy government, experts suggest. There is a possibility that more Congress and JD(S) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) could join the BJP. This translates to BJP gaining the necessary majority to form the government in Karnataka.

During the 2018 Karnataka state elections, having won 104 seats, BJP failed to secure majority (113 seats). The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has a total of 224 seats. As a result, JD(S) with 38 seats and Congress with 77 seats came together to form the government. According to this deal, HD Kumaraswamy become the Chief Minister.

Until then, Congress and JD(S) had been arch-rivals. The Congress-JD(S) coalition seems to have not worked given the decades-long rivalry. In fact, the alliance seems to be working against them in the Lok Sabha election.

The last few months have seen trouble brewing within the coalition even as the two parties worked together to run the government. With senior leaders from the Congress-JD(S) combine jumping camps, trouble is brewing for the coalition. It is hardly a wonder that HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) combine is already in tenterhooks.

According to a political analyst, BJP’s vote did not transfer to the Congress-JD(S) combine. The analyst explained that earlier, anti-Congress votes went to JD(S) and anti-JD(S) supporters voted for Congress. With the two contesting together, the votes went to BJP instead.

Let’s take the Mandya seat for instance. Actor Sumalatha is contesting against HDK’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Both of them political debutants.

Sumalatha, wife of late Ambareesh, the former actor MP was supported by BJP, and some disgruntled members of the Congress party. They were unhappy with Nikhil’s candidature. Recently, senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA Roshan Baig defected to the BJP.

A senior Congress MLA told News18 that it would be better if the Assembly was dissolved. “Joining hands with the JD(S) has caused huge damage to us and strengthened the BJP in Old Mysore region where it was a minor player till last elections. If we go to elections again, we can at least save our vote share and party structure,” he said.

BJP is also hoping to win the two by-polls in Kundagol and Chincholi, which would take the total number of seats to 106.

Of course, JD(S) and Congress leaders are not happy about this. Few Congress leaders have accepted that results were bound to have an effect on the coalition.