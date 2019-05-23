Lok Sabha election results 2019: 10 key developments so far

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 277 seats, while the Congress was leading in 52 as of 11.00 am, according to official trends from the Election Commission of India (EC). If these trends hold, the saffron party would near its 2014 tally of 282 seats.

As per trends reported by CNN News 18, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in over 343 constituencies, far above the ‘magic number’ 272. Meanwhile, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was leading in 89 seats.

Here are 10 key developments that have happened so far:

# Congress President Rahul Gandhi wins Wayanad, Kerala. However, in Amethi, Rahul and BJP candidate Smriti Irani are engaged in a neck and neck contest.

# The BJP set to lose Manohar Parrikar's seat as Congress leads in Panaji bypolls.

# YSRCP is set to form government in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath on May 30.

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh with over 1,77,000 votes.

# Sensex hits a record high of 40,000 as NDA crossed the half-way mark in trends.

# MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading in most parliamentary seats that it contested in Tamil Nadu, with party leader Kanimozhi leading in Thoothukudi. The party is also leading in the 22 Assembly seats, which had gone to bypolls. This could spell trouble for the state's AIADMK government.

# Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) set to retain power in Odisha.

# Congress General Secretary Uttar Pradesh (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing from the Scindia family bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

# Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) satrap HD Deve Gowda was leading from Tumkur seat in Karnataka. While his elder grandson, Prajwal Revanna was leading from Hassan, younger grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy was trailing from Mandya.

# BJP was leading in all of Delhi’s seven seats. BJP candidates Gautam Gambhir was leading in Delhi East; Hans Raj Hans leading was Delhi North West; and Manoj Tiwari leading in Delhi North East.