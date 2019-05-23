Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: YSR Congress surging ahead in 24 seats in Andhra Pradesh

The ruling Telugu Desam Party is ahead in only one seat, according to Election Commission data.
: The YSR Congress is surging ahead in Andhra Pradesh, establishing early leads in about 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP and the Congress are nowhere in the picture.
All parties fought the election on their own without any alliance, unlike in 2014 when the TDP-BJP sailed together.
