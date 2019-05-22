App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: What is a strongroom? How is it secured ahead of Counting Day?

On Counting Day, strongrooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their agents and EC observers under videography

Somya Lohia @lohia06
Amid allegations that electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Lok Sabha elections were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission (EC) has asserted that the machines are "absolutely safe" in strongrooms.

The EC, in a statement, said after the close of polls, all polled EVMs and VVPATs are brought under security cover to the designated strongrooms, which are sealed with double locks, in the presence of candidates and observers of the commission. The entire process of storage and sealing of the strongroom is recorded on video, it said.

What is a strongroom?

At the end of voting, the EVMs (along with VVPATs) are kept in designated strongrooms. This process takes place in the presence of candidates and observers of the EC.

All strongrooms are installed with CCTV cameras. Each strongroom is guarded with round-the-clock security by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Further, the candidates can send their designated agents or present themselves at the strongroom for the vigil at all times.

Strongroom security

The security at EVM strongrooms comprises three layers — the outer cordon, middle cordon and inner cordon, shared an official from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office.

The inner cordon is made up of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the middle layer has personnel from the Delhi Armed Police (in case of counting of votes in Delhi) and the outer layer has personnel from the district police.

On Counting Day, the strongrooms are opened in the presence of candidates or their agents and observer under videography. Before the counting of EVMs commences, the agents are shown the address tags, seals and the serial number of the EVMs to satisfy themselves to the genuineness and authenticity of the machines used in the actual polls.

Storage of polled, unpolled EVMs and VVPATs after polling and counting

EVMs and VVPATs of Category 'C' (i.e. defective unpolled) shall be kept in a separate strongroom designated as, Repair Room.

EVMs and VVPATs of Category 'D' (i.e. unused reserve) shall be kept securely in a different strongroom, which shall not be in the vicinity of PC/AC strong room, so that EVMs and VVPATs of Category 'D' can be used for subsequent elections or any other purpose immediately after polls.

In no case, EVMs and VVPATs of Category 'C' and EVMs and VVPATs of Category 'D' shall be mixed and kept in the same room.

Complaints

Further, the EC has set up a 24-hour control room at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to EVMs till the completion of counting. This becomes operative from 11 am on May 22.

"The complaints related to storage issues at strongrooms, security of strongrooms,  permissions to candidates to post their agents at strongrooms, CCTV monitoring, movement of any EVMs, and any complaints during counting related to EVMs can be informed at control room, number is 011-23052123 (with 5 hunting lines)," the EC said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 22, 2019 03:28 pm

