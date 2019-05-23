Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Sunny Deol wins Gurdaspur seat, defeats Congess heavyweight Sunil Jakhar

Deol defeated Punjab Congress chief Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes, the Election Commission's website said.
Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol on May 23 won his electoral debut by defeating Congress heavyweight and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur constituency.
Deol defeated Punjab Congress chief Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes, the Election Commission's website said.From the beginning when the counting of votes started at 8 am, Deol maintained lead over his opponent.
First Published on May 23, 2019 09:25 pm