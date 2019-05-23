App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Nitin Gadkari, Subhash Bhamre leading; Ashok Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde trailing

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading by 3066 votes in Nagpur, while Union minister Subhash Bhamre was leading in Dhule by 13128 votes, as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was trailing by 2876 votes in Nanded while former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde was trailing in Solapur by 4627 votes.

Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew was trailing in Maval by 43,979 votes, while the NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule is leading Baramati by 6486 votes.

Union minister Hansraj Ahir was leading in Chandrapur by a margin of 49 votes. Union minister Anant Gite was trailing in Raigad by a margin of 1064 votes.

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has trailing in Mumbai South by 15,904 votes.

Counting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, where elections were held in four phases, began at 8 am Thursday.

First Published on May 23, 2019 10:20 am

