Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: NCP's Parth Pawar leading, Amol Kolhe trailing

Parth, son of former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is leading by 1,173 votes over Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Parth Pawar, the grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is leading in Maval Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra, as per initial trends available.



In Shirur, NCP nominee Amol Kolhe is leading by 2,890 votes over Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:55 am

