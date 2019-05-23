Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: NCP's Parth Pawar leading, Amol Kolhe trailing

Parth Pawar, the grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is leading in Maval Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra, as per initial trends available.

Parth, son of former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is leading by 1,173 votes over Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne.

In Shirur, NCP nominee Amol Kolhe is leading by 2,890 votes over Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil.