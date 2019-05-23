App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: National Conference leading in 3 seats, BJP in 2 Lok Sabha seats in J&K

The NC is leading in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, while an Independent candidate is leading in Ladakh. BJP's Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are leading in their respective Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC is leading in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, while an Independent candidate is leading in Ladakh. BJP's Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu.

According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a margin of 32,975 votes in Srinagar, while Singh had a substantial lead of 1,70,944 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.

NC's Hasnain Masoodi was leading by a slim margin of 386 votes over Congress state president GA Mir in the Anantnag seat.

Sitting MP Jugal Kishore is leading over Congress candidate Raman Bhall by 1,07,326 votes in the Jammu seat.

Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid is trailing by 11,644 votes in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency against NC's Mohmmad Akbar Lone.

In Ladakh, Independent candidate Sajad Hussain is leading with 4,723 votes over another Independent, Asgar Karbalie, according to officials.

The BJP had won three seats -- two in the Jammu region and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley.

However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #J&K Assembly Polls 2019 #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.