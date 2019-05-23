Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Kiren Rijiju leading from Arunachal West constituency

Union minister Kiren Rijiju is leading by 4490 votes against Khyoda Apik of the National People's Party (NPP) in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, according to initial EC trends.

In 2014, he had defeated Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by a margin of 41738 votes to bag the seat.

In Arunachal East, BJP candidate Tapir Gao is leading by 614 votes against Independent candidate C C Singhpo.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was bagged by Ninong Ering of the Congress.