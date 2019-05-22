Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Here's how you can check results on Election Commission website, app

Results for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. The counting will commence at 8 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

While the result and the trends can be followed on Moneycontrol home page and the Lok Sabha elections 2019 page, the Election Commission of India (EC) has also set up a dedicated website and app for the purpose.

So, how does one check results on the EC website?

In keeping with its push for digitalisation, the EC has designed an interactive website, complete with a countdown.

The website also allows viewers to check constituency-wise and party-wise results and trends.

Results and trends can also be checked on the EC's dedicated Android app, which will provide candidate-wise, party-wise and constituency-wise updates.

One can also 'bookmark' a candidate to get real-time updates on his/her performance, as also the depiction of each party's vote share in graphical format.

Moreover, voters can also check the results of their constituency by scanning the barcode of their EPIC number through the app.

The EC has also made available the details of the candidate, including his/her affidavit on the app.

Additionally, the EC has arranged for digital display boards showing the trends and results at public places.

Once the results are in, the election body also releases a detailed statistical report.