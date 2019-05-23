App
Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election result 2019: Here’s how celebrities are performing as counting underway

From Urmila Matondkar to Hema Malini, many Bollywood stars were seen powering the biggest electoral exercise by contesting in the biggest race of democracy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The 2019 General Assembly election, India's biggest democratic race, saw many celebrities' foray in politics, who with the vote count underway will soon have their fates sealed.

From Bollywood stars Urmila Matondkar to Hema Malini, all political parties fielded celebrities, but not all of them yielded benefits for their parties in their respective constituencies. 

Among the veterans, celebrities like Hema Malini, Jaya Prada and Kirron Kher -- all contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), displayed their strength in politics.

Malini is leading from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) as voters seem to be unaffected by a series of gaffes, whereas twitteratis threw flak over stage social media photos, during her campaign.

Kher too is leading in Chandigarh, from where she contested and won against rival Pawan Kumar Bansal the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Bansal continues to trail her in the current race as well.

Prada, however, has been unable to maintain BJP’s winning streak in the Rampur (UP) constituency, reportedly trailing by 30,000 votes behind Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan and Congress’ Sanjay Kapoor.  

The picture also looks grim for Shatrughan Sinha, who switched parties from the BJP to Congress and is losing from Patna Sahib (Bihar) constituency against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, according to a recent update.

Among the Lok Sabha 2019 debutants, BJP's Sunny Deol gained ground by leading in the Gurdaspur (Punjab) seat.

However, Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North (Maharashtra), Independent candidate Prakash Raj from Bangalore Central (Karnataka), and Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha from Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) are losing in their respective constituencies.

The track record for star power impact in the LS polls seems mixed, but what remains certain is that the intrinsic relations between politics and cinema will continue.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Politics

