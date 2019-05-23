Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: DMK front surges ahead in Tamil Nadu, Minister Pon Radhakrishnan trails

The DMK and its allies were leading in over 10 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing in Kanyakumari, according to trends available from the Election Commission.

While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the Election Commission.

Former Union Minister and senior DMK leader A Raja was leading in the Nilgiris, and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi was ahead in Tuticorin, while their colleagues had the edge in Arakkonam, Cuddalore, Salem, Tenkasi and Perambalur. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is trailing Congress candidate H Vasanthakumar in Kanyakumari by a slender margin of a little over 7,757 votes.

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Su Tirunavukkarasar was leading in Tiruchirappalli. Nominees of the CPI(M) and CPI were leading in Madurai and Nagapattinam respectively as per the initial rounds.

The DMK fought 19 Parliamentary seats and its allies in the rest of 19 constituencies, while elections were cancelled in Vellore. AIADMK had fielded candidates in 20 Parliamentary segments, leaving the rest to its allies, including the BJP.