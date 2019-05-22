App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Counting of votes on May 23, matching VVPAT slips likely to delay results

This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in which over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats, will begin at 8.00 am on May 23 and results are expected only by late evening due to tallying of voter verified paper audit trail slips with EVM count for the first time. 67.11 percent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the seven phase elections.This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections.

This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

The exercise will take place in five polling stations per assembly segment which effectively means that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20600 such stations.

The Election Commission is yet to provide the number of counting centres being set up for Thursday, saying the data is not centrally available.

related news

As per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.

Service voters stood at 18 lakh. These include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.

Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.

Out of 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17.

The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.

The paper trail machines slips will be counted in the end.

As per the procedure, first the slips will be counted  and the EVM displays would be switched on later to match the results.

In case of a mismatch, the results based in paper slip count will be considered as final.

The entire exercise of EVM-Paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the grounds of excessive use of money power.

The poll panel is yet to announce a fresh date for elections in Vellore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 11:40 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Jet Airways Shares Jump Over 8 Percent on Hinduja Stake Buy Buzz

ICC World Cup 2019 | Stokes Will be Our Biggest Key Player: Buttler

'I am Confused': Dissent in Congress Over EVM Tampering as Karnataka M ...

Asha Negi isn’t Too Keen on Working Again with Boyfriend Rithvik Dha ...

22-year-old Man Kills Father, Then Chops Body for Disposal in East Del ...

'Constitutional Travesty': EC Wants to Set New Precedent of 'Dark Secr ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss t ...

Fool of Low IQ: North Korea State Media Hits Out at 'Imbecile' Joe Bid ...

Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His H ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

DHFL is no IL&FS yet, but it isn’t far from getting there unless a S ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.