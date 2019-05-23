Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Congress-UDF leading in all 20 seats in Kerala

Opposition Congress led UDF is ahead in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, as per the initial trends released by the Election Commission.

In the prestigious Wayanad constituency, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is ahead by 34,989 votes against his nearest rival P P Suneer of the CPI.

The NDA candidate Thushar Vellapally is trailing far behind. Former Union minister and sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor s ahead of his rival Kummanam Rajashekaran of the BJP by 2,452 votes.

In Ernakulam constituency, Hibi Eden of the Congress is leading by 17,748 votes against P Rajeev of the CPI(m).

Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam, the BJP candidate, has so far garnered 13,443 votes. Senior Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh is leading in Mavelikkara by 1,719 votes against his nearest rival Chittayam Gopakumar (CPI-LDF).